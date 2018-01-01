13 Badass Women And Girls You May Not Have Heard About In 2017

Harry has built a popular blog and vlog series in Cambodia by talking about women's health, online harassment, sexual health, and beauty standards.

Some of the subjects are considered taboo in the country, where traditional gender roles are very much still the norm.

"No Cambodian person has ever done this before in Khmer," she told BuzzFeed News. "People see the reaction I get and people are scared by that. It's not very pleasant to get all the harassment and all the negativity."

However, she has many young fans, and a video she did on female virginity got over 2 million views. She hopes to start her own foundation someday.