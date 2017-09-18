People Are Seriously Pissed At James Corden For Kissing Sean Spicer At The Emmys
"Sean Spicer is totally going to be on the next episode of Carpool Karaoke singing Fleetwood Mac's 'Little Lies,' isn't he?"
ICYMI, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer caused quite a kerfuffle by appearing at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night.
After the show, Variety shared a photo of late-night talk show host James Corden kissing Spicer on the cheek.
People immediately slammed Corden for the photo, accusing him of cozying up to Spicer despite his past controversies.
They said the photo made them "sick."
And said he is helping "make Spicer a thing."
"Woke up to an image of James Corden kissing Sean Spicer on the cheek and was reminded that all your heroes betray you. Fuck you, Monday."
Someone even gave Corden a new nickname: fascist kisser.
Other people pointed out that it's not just Corden who has cozied up to Spicer.
Especially at the Emmys.
Many made reference to Jimmy Fallon, who faced similar criticism when Donald Trump appeared on The Tonight Show as a presidential candidate.
"The only person happy with James Corden kissing Sean Spicer is Jimmy Fallon."
Others made fun memes.
AHHH.
YIKES.
There were also lots of "Carpool Karaoke" quips.
Oh no.
Some people defended Corden though, saying the outrage was overblown.
"All this massive ourtrage and disgust towards James Corden because he gave Spicer a kiss on the cheek is peak 2017 outrage," complained one person.
-
