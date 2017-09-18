BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Seriously Pissed At James Corden For Kissing Sean Spicer At The Emmys

news

People Are Seriously Pissed At James Corden For Kissing Sean Spicer At The Emmys

"Sean Spicer is totally going to be on the next episode of Carpool Karaoke singing Fleetwood Mac's 'Little Lies,' isn't he?"

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 18, 2017, at 12:12 p.m. ET

ICYMI, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer caused quite a kerfuffle by appearing at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

Many people criticized his appearance as normalizing controversial views and *ahem* factual inaccuracies he espoused during Trump&#x27;s presidency.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Many people criticized his appearance as normalizing controversial views and *ahem* factual inaccuracies he espoused during Trump's presidency.

After the show, Variety shared a photo of late-night talk show host James Corden kissing Spicer on the cheek.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
@variety / Instagram / Via Instagram: @variety

People immediately slammed Corden for the photo, accusing him of cozying up to Spicer despite his past controversies.

Reminder: Spicer saw a gas attack on children as an opportunity to drag Obama. Fuck him and fuck James Cordon
Paul Whyte @TWHR

Reminder: Spicer saw a gas attack on children as an opportunity to drag Obama. Fuck him and fuck James Cordon

Reply Retweet Favorite
@TWHR / Twitter / Via Twitter: @TWHR

They said the photo made them "sick."

Urgh seeing James Cordon cosying up to Spicer makes me sick - he is a shallow, fame hungry little bitch 😷
Em @emmaleeds_87

Urgh seeing James Cordon cosying up to Spicer makes me sick - he is a shallow, fame hungry little bitch 😷

Reply Retweet Favorite
@emmaleeds_87 / Twitter / Via Twitter: @emmaleeds_87
ADVERTISEMENT

And said he is helping "make Spicer a thing."

i never liked james corden. but he’s disappointed even me. why. would. you. make. spicer. a. thing? he chose to sup… https://t.co/By42ZjFQEN
rach ✨ @boxknit

i never liked james corden. but he’s disappointed even me. why. would. you. make. spicer. a. thing? he chose to sup… https://t.co/By42ZjFQEN

Reply Retweet Favorite
@boxknit / Twitter / Via Twitter: @boxknit

"Woke up to an image of James Corden kissing Sean Spicer on the cheek and was reminded that all your heroes betray you. Fuck you, Monday."

Woke up to an image of James Corden kissing Sean Spicer on the cheek and was reminded that all your heroes betray you. Fuck you, Monday
Necrocardiogram @GinnyLurcock

Woke up to an image of James Corden kissing Sean Spicer on the cheek and was reminded that all your heroes betray you. Fuck you, Monday

Reply Retweet Favorite
@GinnyLurcock / Twitter / Via Twitter: @GinnyLurcock

Someone even gave Corden a new nickname: fascist kisser.

I warned you all about James Cordon AKA fascist kisser
Florence @lhill1666

I warned you all about James Cordon AKA fascist kisser

Reply Retweet Favorite
@lhill1666 / Twitter / Via Twitter: @lhill1666

Other people pointed out that it's not just Corden who has cozied up to Spicer.

Hey Jimmy, Stephen, James. I know it's confusing but Sean Spicer isn't a TV character. He was a government official… https://t.co/oe77zGIzuC
Nathan Human @NathanHuman

Hey Jimmy, Stephen, James. I know it's confusing but Sean Spicer isn't a TV character. He was a government official… https://t.co/oe77zGIzuC

Reply Retweet Favorite
@NathanHuman / Twitter / Via Twitter: @NathanHuman
ADVERTISEMENT

Especially at the Emmys.

@deray 🙃
رياض @softcontroI

@deray 🙃

Reply Retweet Favorite
@softcontroI / Twitter / Via Twitter: @softcontroI

Many made reference to Jimmy Fallon, who faced similar criticism when Donald Trump appeared on The Tonight Show as a presidential candidate.

James Cordon is now on the same list as Jimmy Fallon for people I thought were cool and funny but are actual massive gobshites
Fíona @FionaCuffed

James Cordon is now on the same list as Jimmy Fallon for people I thought were cool and funny but are actual massive gobshites

Reply Retweet Favorite
@FionaCuffed / Twitter / Via Twitter: @FionaCuffed

"The only person happy with James Corden kissing Sean Spicer is Jimmy Fallon."

The only person happy with James Corden kissing Sean Spicer is Jimmy Fallon
Carlos Adama @Carlos_Adama

The only person happy with James Corden kissing Sean Spicer is Jimmy Fallon

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Carlos_Adama / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Carlos_Adama

Others made fun memes.

James Cordon giving Sean Spicer a kiss at the Emmys
PJ Holden @pauljholden

James Cordon giving Sean Spicer a kiss at the Emmys

Reply Retweet Favorite
@pauljholden / Twitter / Via Twitter: @pauljholden
ADVERTISEMENT

AHHH.

James Corden being a knobber aside, what is going on with Sean Spicer's eyes here?
Ross McCafferty @RossMcCaff

James Corden being a knobber aside, what is going on with Sean Spicer's eyes here?

Reply Retweet Favorite
@RossMcCaff / Twitter / Via Twitter: @RossMcCaff

YIKES.

Andy Kelly @ultrabrilliant

Reply Retweet Favorite
@ultrabrilliant / Twitter / Via Twitter: @ultrabrilliant

There were also lots of "Carpool Karaoke" quips.

Sean Spicer is totally going to be on the next episode of Carpool Karaoke singing Fleetwood Mac's "Little Lies", is… https://t.co/1tWhogTg6z
Consequence of Sound @consequence

Sean Spicer is totally going to be on the next episode of Carpool Karaoke singing Fleetwood Mac's "Little Lies", is… https://t.co/1tWhogTg6z

Reply Retweet Favorite
@consequence / Twitter / Via Twitter: @consequence

Oh no.

Sneak peak of James Corden's Sean Spicer #CarpoolKaraoke
James Barr @imjamesbarr

Sneak peak of James Corden's Sean Spicer #CarpoolKaraoke

Reply Retweet Favorite
@imjamesbarr / Twitter / Via Twitter: @imjamesbarr

Some people defended Corden though, saying the outrage was overblown.

James Corden takes one picture at the Emmy's with sean spicer and suddenly he's the bad guy now. People are so fucking fickle.
John Mclellan @JohnMclellan95

James Corden takes one picture at the Emmy's with sean spicer and suddenly he's the bad guy now. People are so fucking fickle.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@JohnMclellan95 / Twitter / Via Twitter: @JohnMclellan95

"All this massive ourtrage and disgust towards James Corden because he gave Spicer a kiss on the cheek is peak 2017 outrage," complained one person.

All this massive ourtrage and disgust towards James Corden because he gave Spicer a kiss on the cheek is peak 2017 outrage
Ehhh what? @ehhh_what

All this massive ourtrage and disgust towards James Corden because he gave Spicer a kiss on the cheek is peak 2017 outrage

Reply Retweet Favorite
@ehhh_what / Twitter / Via Twitter: @ehhh_what

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Corden's rep for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT