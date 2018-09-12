Fans Are Saying This Sponcon Video From Shay Mitchell Is The Fakest Thing They've Ever Seen
"Tell me @shaymitch must be beyond embarrassed about that 'makeup remover ad.'”
Shay Mitchell is best known for Pretty Little Liars, but for the past two years she has been serving as a brand ambassador for Biore. Since this is 2018, this means she posts a LOT of sponcon for the brand on social media.
However, fans have been dragging her for a video she posted this week on her Snapchat. One person named Jordan did us all a solid by uploading it to Twitter.
In the video, Mitchell shows off her "favorite" Biore makeup remover that, as she says, even gets rid of waterproof mascara. However, people are saying it seems like she...barely even wiped her eye? Like, if at all?
People were dying laughing.
They said she def was just pretending to remove her makeup.
Some said it was super cringeworthy.
"Girl you didn't even touch your damn eye."
Many also found it hilarious.
Women are even posting their own videos to show how easily they can take their makeup off too!
It's so easy!
Others pointed out that this seems to be another instance of the beauty Instagram community being shady.
"Just makes me think the product isn't worth buying if she had to lie," said one person.
BuzzFeed News has contacted representatives for Mitchell and Biore for comment on the backlash.
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.