These College Girls Exchanged Nude Pics For A Puppy And They Aren't Even Sorry

A group of college roommates from Texas caused a meltdown on the internet this week after they exchanged a friend's nude photos for a husky puppy.

The four girls, who are all freshmen, live together in San Antonio, Texas. One of the roommates, Courtaney, told BuzzFeed News they have wanted a dog for a while.

So, when her roommate Alyson saw a friend from back home selling nine husky puppies online, she asked him how much they were.

The friend, a guy named Christian, gave a pretty predictable boy response: "Send nudes."

He then followed it up by denying that he'd actually sent the text, saying that it was his friend.