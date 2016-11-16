People Are Either Disgusted By Or Obsessed With This Burger That Looks Like An Exploding Zit
"This looks like a burger jizzing all over your face."
A restaurant in NYC is getting a lot of mixed reviews online for its "burger bomb," a burger with a cheese-filled bun that explodes when cut or bit into.
The burger from Raw Material has been featured online in many foods videos, including one by BuzzFeed.
But a lot of people think the "exploding" cheese looks like....something else?
Many think it looks like a giant pimple being popped.
Or maybe a giant cyst bursting?
Many people compared the burger to the viral videos by Dr. Pimple Popper.
"TBH it looks like a pimple being popped in slow motion and that's all I could think about," one person said.
"I've always wanted to eat a meaty zit," said another.
Other people saw...something else.
Like this woman, who called it like she saw it. "This looks like a burger jizzing all over your face."
"I’ve been worried lately that food wasn’t pornographic enough and now there’s a burger with an exploding cheese bun," said another person.
Some people said they had no desire to eat it.
"The video going around of the burger with the exploding cheese bun is one of the grossest looking things I've ever seen," said one.
"Kill me."
But some, like Perez Hilton, were pretty down.
"I need to try that," said one.
So, would you eat the exploding burger?YesNoYes, but I think it's gross
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.