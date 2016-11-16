BuzzFeed News

People Are Either Disgusted By Or Obsessed With This Burger That Looks Like An Exploding Zit

"This looks like a burger jizzing all over your face."

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on November 16, 2016, at 12:15 p.m. ET

A restaurant in NYC is getting a lot of mixed reviews online for its "burger bomb," a burger with a cheese-filled bun that explodes when cut or bit into.

The burger from Raw Material has been featured online in many foods videos, including one by BuzzFeed.

But a lot of people think the "exploding" cheese looks like....something else?

Many think it looks like a giant pimple being popped.

This "exploding burger" with a cheese-filled bun looks like a giant pimple popping. do not want
Peter Kazarian @KazdrivenMKTG

This "exploding burger" with a cheese-filled bun looks like a giant pimple popping. do not want

Or maybe a giant cyst bursting?

Facebook

Many people compared the burger to the viral videos by Dr. Pimple Popper.

Facebook

"TBH it looks like a pimple being popped in slow motion and that's all I could think about," one person said.

Facebook

"I've always wanted to eat a meaty zit," said another.

I've always wanted to eat a meaty zit. Gimme dat burger! https://t.co/k0X6VcoDtJ
Ben Lin @benandpumba

I've always wanted to eat a meaty zit. Gimme dat burger! https://t.co/k0X6VcoDtJ

Other people saw...something else.

Facebook

Like this woman, who called it like she saw it. "This looks like a burger jizzing all over your face."

Facebook

"I’ve been worried lately that food wasn’t pornographic enough and now there’s a burger with an exploding cheese bun," said another person.

I’ve been worried lately that food wasn’t pornographic enough and now there’s a burger with an exploding cheese bun https://t.co/py5oi7WriG
Paul Haine @paul_haine

I’ve been worried lately that food wasn’t pornographic enough and now there’s a burger with an exploding cheese bun https://t.co/py5oi7WriG

Some people said they had no desire to eat it.

That new burger with the cheese exploding in your mouth looks DISGUSTING.
Cookie 🍪 @HeyCookieee

That new burger with the cheese exploding in your mouth looks DISGUSTING.

"The video going around of the burger with the exploding cheese bun is one of the grossest looking things I've ever seen," said one.

The video going around of the burger with the exploding cheese bun is one of the grossest looking things I've ever seen.
1993 Phil Anselmo @tsmith_wav

The video going around of the burger with the exploding cheese bun is one of the grossest looking things I've ever seen.

"Kill me."

"This burger bun is stuffed with exploding cheese" Kill me.
Josh Barrie @joshbythesea

"This burger bun is stuffed with exploding cheese" Kill me.

But some, like Perez Hilton, were pretty down.

THIS BURGER WITH AN EXPLODING CHEESE BUN IS MY NEW OBSESSION!!!!!!! https://t.co/Te9Ev1e7SD
Perez @ThePerezHilton

THIS BURGER WITH AN EXPLODING CHEESE BUN IS MY NEW OBSESSION!!!!!!! https://t.co/Te9Ev1e7SD

"I need to try that," said one.

A burger with a bun with exploding cheese I need to try that 🤤😂
KingBurnz🤑💪🏾💯 @yungburns20

A burger with a bun with exploding cheese I need to try that 🤤😂

  1. So, would you eat the exploding burger?

