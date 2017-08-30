BuzzFeed News

15 Moments From The Houston Flooding Devastation That Will Remind You The World Isn't All Bad

Normal people became everyday heroes.

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on August 30, 2017, at 2:06 p.m. ET

Amid the devastation wrought on the city of Houston by flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey, people are stepping to the plate to help others in incredible ways.

Erich Schlegel / Getty Images

Here are just a few of the everyday people who did heroic things in the face of danger and tragedy:

1. This mom, who is "just boating around Houston picking people up like it ain't no thang."

Y'all, my mom is just boating around Houston picking people up like it ain't no thang. This woman right here is my… https://t.co/uEo8vLy1TG
Abby Fogarty @Rock_Hard_Abbbs

Y'all, my mom is just boating around Houston picking people up like it ain't no thang. This woman right here is my… https://t.co/uEo8vLy1TG

2. Furniture store owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, who opened his two stores in the Houston area to anyone who needed a safe place to sleep.

@MattressMack Is my HERO! Opening Gallery Furniture to all those who are flooded out in Houston. #AlwaysBelieve… https://t.co/8psfivn0gm
Jerry Toups @Toups_J

@MattressMack Is my HERO! Opening Gallery Furniture to all those who are flooded out in Houston. #AlwaysBelieve… https://t.co/8psfivn0gm

3. This hardworking ICU nurse, Chelsea Black, who has been working to ensure her patients remain safe amid the crisis.

S/O to my sister who's an ICU Nurse in Houston. She's been working 72 hours to make sure everyone's cared for. She'… https://t.co/nXEP7aC88R
Mayoncé @TheAmayaFields

S/O to my sister who's an ICU Nurse in Houston. She's been working 72 hours to make sure everyone's cared for. She'… https://t.co/nXEP7aC88R

Black had been working for 72 hours to ensure her patients remained safe over the weekend, her sister Amaya Fields said. Fields told BuzzFeed News her sister is "an amazing soul."

4. This person, who dressed up as Spider-Man to entertain evacuated kids at the Houston Convention Center.

More Spiderman at #houston convention center with evacuated kids #HarveyFlood
Molly Hennessy-Fiske @mollyhf

More Spiderman at #houston convention center with evacuated kids #HarveyFlood

5. This guy, who said he brought his boat to the area because he was "going to save some lives."

'GOING TO SAVE SOME LIVES' Heroes converging in #Houston #houstonflood #HurricaneHarvey
Austin Kellerman @AustinKellerman

'GOING TO SAVE SOME LIVES' Heroes converging in #Houston #houstonflood #HurricaneHarvey

6. This woman, who cheered up evacuees at the Lone Star Convention and Expo Center by singing gospel songs.

The video of Victoria White, an admissions counselor at Sam Houston University, has been viewed more than 8 million times on Facebook, Fox News reported.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

The video of Victoria White, an admissions counselor at Sam Houston University, has been viewed more than 8 million times on Facebook, Fox News reported.

7. This guy, Jeff Yuna, who helped stranded carp fish find their way back into their home lake.

The fish appeared to be grass carp, not the invasive species silver carp, NOLA.com reported.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

The fish appeared to be grass carp, not the invasive species silver carp, NOLA.com reported.

8. This dad, Chance Ward, and his teen son, who have been rescuing horses and cattle trapped in the floodwaters.

Facebook: video.php
Facebook: video.php

9. This group of neighbors who held hands to ensure that no one was left behind as they waded to safety.

#Harvey has taken a lot, but it will NEVER take our humanity. We have seen so many neighbors helping each other. TH… https://t.co/6DwMfxzL3T
ABC13 Houston @abc13houston

#Harvey has taken a lot, but it will NEVER take our humanity. We have seen so many neighbors helping each other. TH… https://t.co/6DwMfxzL3T

10. This Texas State Guard member, who along with others is entertaining children stuck at evacuation centers.

#PhotosfromTheField Texas State Guard member entertains the kiddos at an evacuee shelter in #SanAntonio #TMDHarvey… https://t.co/8wHcGewvVQ
Texas Military Dept @TXMilitary

#PhotosfromTheField Texas State Guard member entertains the kiddos at an evacuee shelter in #SanAntonio #TMDHarvey… https://t.co/8wHcGewvVQ

11. These drivers, who formed a human chain to ensure an elderly man could be saved from his car.

These people formed a human chain to help save a man from a car that was being swept away by floodwaters… https://t.co/p2saX1Nf0G
CNN @CNN

These people formed a human chain to help save a man from a car that was being swept away by floodwaters… https://t.co/p2saX1Nf0G

12. This group of people, who worked together to save a dog that was trapped in raging floodwaters.

DOG RESCUE This is in Lumberton, Texas, down the street from my moms house. That's my brother in the black shirt.… https://t.co/SOK91sK821
Carson Crosby @carson_crosby

DOG RESCUE This is in Lumberton, Texas, down the street from my moms house. That's my brother in the black shirt.… https://t.co/SOK91sK821

13. This bar in Austin, which is loading up a huge truck full of donations to be driven to storm victims.

Instagram
Instagram: @freedmens
Instagram: @freedmens

14. This 5-year-old Houston native, who started a lemonade stand in Philly to help those suffering back home.

5-year-old Houston native in Philadelphia opens lemonade stand to raise money for #Harvey flood victims.… https://t.co/pP9YPuTXeI
ABC News @ABC

5-year-old Houston native in Philadelphia opens lemonade stand to raise money for #Harvey flood victims.… https://t.co/pP9YPuTXeI

15. And of course, all of the amazing first responders, who have been risking their lives to save lives every day.

HCSO Deputy R. Morrison performing a water rescue out near W Little York. #HoustonStrong
HCSOTexas @HCSOTexas

HCSO Deputy R. Morrison performing a water rescue out near W Little York. #HoustonStrong

If you've been impacted by the storm in Texas or have a tip about rescue, relief, government, or aid efforts, call the BuzzFeed News tipline at (646) 589-8598. Find us on Signal, email, SecureDrop, and more here.

