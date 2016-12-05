People Are Pissed And Freaked Out That Uber Can Now Track You After Your Ride's Over But don't worry, you can opt out of it. Twitter

People online are annoyed and freaked out because Uber is asking its users to consent to be tracked for five minutes after they are dropped off. The new @Uber app tracks you for FIVE minutes after you get dropped off without the ability to opt out.

The ride-sharing app said on its website that it will collect its users' location data from the time they request the trip until five minutes after the trip is over. Daniel Sorabji / AFP / Getty Imagesq

This will happen if the app is open or running in the background. "We do this to improve pickups, drop-offs, customer service, and to enhance safety," the website said.

Many users noticed the update because they were prompted by the app to agree to the changes. Users could choose to allow it, or to never use location services in the app. Now provide location to Uber all the time, or not at all. Quite arrogant, not using Uber until they fix this.

If the user chooses to not allow the app to track them, they will be unable to use any of the apps location features and will have to input their pick-up locations manually, according to Digital Trends. Users can also change their settings if they change their mind through their device's normal security settings.

The changes prompted anger and confusion from users. Many said they only wanted the app to know their location while they were using it, not all the time. @Uber hi uber. love the new app design but can u update with an option to only use my location whilst using the app please

They called the tracking "unnecessary." this is very scary, @uber. please allow your customers to opt out of this unnecessary tracking. https://t.co/WU1QoSSYSN

And were a little creeped out. @Uber tracking user from when ride is requested until five minutes after it is over 🤔 "Every step you take, I'll be… https://t.co/z9IJ2KYlKM

"I think it's a lot creepy, and I would hesitate to use Uber as a woman alone," one woman said. I think it's a lot creepy, and I would hesitate to use Uber as a woman alone https://t.co/hdts8q5lWz

Others said they now will stop using Uber. Sorry @uber, you're getting deleted for @lyft. Lyft is MUCH better and no background "tracking." #Lyft #uber

.@Uber Always on Location Services is a deal breaker. I’ve deleted your app from my devices. Your competition doesn’t require this…

However, other people pointed out that we are already being tracked by a lot of devices, so what's one more? Lmao google has been tracking your life for years 24/7 and now Uber wants to for 5 mins and everyone loses their sh… https://t.co/jLhFzJzHgt

"Everyone bitching about @Uber tracking you after 5 minutes probably don't realize that every-fucking-thing tracks you. Privacy in 2016? LOL!" one person wrote. Everyone bitching about @Uber tracking you after 5 minutes probably don't realize that every-fucking-thing tracks you. Privacy in 2016? LOL!

An Uber spokesperson said in a statement to BuzzFeed News that the update is only supposed to help the users. “We’re always thinking about ways we can improve the rider experience from sharpening our ETA estimates to identifying the best pick up location on any given street," they said. "Location is at the heart of the Uber experience, and we’re asking riders to provide us with more information to achieve these goals.”