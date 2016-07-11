BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The U.S. Military Is Also Playing Pokémon Go And The World Is Crazy

news

The U.S. Military Is Also Playing Pokémon Go And The World Is Crazy

What is happening.

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 11, 2016, at 5:09 p.m. ET

If you haven't heard, Pokémon Go is taking over the world and people are losing their minds.

reddit.com

And now things are getting even more nuts, because apparently even the U.S. military has caught the fever.

Twitter: @USMC

Yes, you see that right. The Marines are tweeting about Pokémon Go from their official Twitter account.

The image brought up so many questions. Like, what is happening? And is Pikachu an enemy of the U.S.?

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT

People were a tad confused by the tweet.

Twitter

Though some people got a good laugh out of it.

@USMC You gotta have a sense of humor...thanks for the laugh!!!
Trish @IamNurseTrish

@USMC You gotta have a sense of humor...thanks for the laugh!!!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Who/what will succumb to the addiction next?

Sam Mircovich / Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT