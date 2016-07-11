The U.S. Military Is Also Playing Pokémon Go And The World Is Crazy
What is happening.
If you haven't heard, Pokémon Go is taking over the world and people are losing their minds.
And now things are getting even more nuts, because apparently even the U.S. military has caught the fever.
Yes, you see that right. The Marines are tweeting about Pokémon Go from their official Twitter account.
The image brought up so many questions. Like, what is happening? And is Pikachu an enemy of the U.S.?
ADVERTISEMENT
People were a tad confused by the tweet.
Though some people got a good laugh out of it.
Who/what will succumb to the addiction next?
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.