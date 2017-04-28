BuzzFeed News

People Are Tweeting Truly Amazing Jokes About The Horror At The Fyre Festival

"CUT MY TRUST FUND INTO PIECES. I WAS PROMISED A RESORT."

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on April 28, 2017, at 11:19 a.m. ET

Fyre Festival, a luxury music festival organized by Ja Rule on a private island in the Bahamas, has descended into madness after festivalgoers arrived to find conditions that are, well, horrible.

Tr3vor @trev4president

For all of us normals here at home, the schadenfreude is real. Here are the best tweets about the ~disaster~:

1.

When you go to #FyreFestival expecting Ja Rule, but it turns out to be Ashanti town
Ben Travis @BenSTravis

When you go to #FyreFestival expecting Ja Rule, but it turns out to be Ashanti town

2.

Comrade Ja Rule is the best anti capitalist leader we had
naan of ur business @TwerkForTwerk

Comrade Ja Rule is the best anti capitalist leader we had

3.

Most of us only dream of putting the wealthy in a gulag, Comrade Ja has actually gone and done it #fyrefestival
netflix &amp; phil🏴 @PaleCompanion

Most of us only dream of putting the wealthy in a gulag, Comrade Ja has actually gone and done it #fyrefestival

4.

Mom @truongasm

5.

katie rosman @katierosman

6.

Lil Choosey Vert @_ChooseyLover

7.

CUT MY TRUST FUND INTO PIECES I WAS PROMISED A RESORT #FYREFESTIVAL
Vex, Night Creature @andreuswolf

CUT MY TRUST FUND INTO PIECES I WAS PROMISED A RESORT #FYREFESTIVAL

8.

Found the dudes who organized #FyreFestival
Emalie Marthe @The_Sample_Life

Found the dudes who organized #FyreFestival

9.

#fyrefestival sounds like something that Tom and Jean-Ralphio arranged as a publicity stunt for Entertainment 720.
Travis @TD_3000

#fyrefestival sounds like something that Tom and Jean-Ralphio arranged as a publicity stunt for Entertainment 720.

10.

Who ever thought this GIF would be back? What was old is new again. 😂 #fyrefestival
Kierstan @Kierstan77

Who ever thought this GIF would be back? What was old is new again. 😂 #fyrefestival

11.

You paid $12k to go see Blink-182 headlined festival hosted by Ja Rule in 2017?!?!?!?!? #fyrefestival
Meaks @MeaksB

You paid $12k to go see Blink-182 headlined festival hosted by Ja Rule in 2017?!?!?!?!? #fyrefestival

12.

Ja Rule is truly a hero. He showed rich kids the food and shelter anxiety that millions of Americans feel daily. #fyrefestival
Aaron Wagner @axellizard

Ja Rule is truly a hero. He showed rich kids the food and shelter anxiety that millions of Americans feel daily. #fyrefestival

13.

Kendall Jenner gonna hand these kids a Pepsi and let em know it's gone be alright. #fyrefestival
Red Foxx @gotMAB21

Kendall Jenner gonna hand these kids a Pepsi and let em know it's gone be alright. #fyrefestival

14.

#fyrefestival organizers be like
Blaise Production @Blaise_Prod

#fyrefestival organizers be like

15.

"Anybody know time Migos' set is?" #fyrefestival
Patti LaHelle @_maleficentt

"Anybody know time Migos' set is?" #fyrefestival

16.

@Johnny_L0we Stop #fyrefestival refugees from entering our country.
N.eR.D. @NRyDav

@Johnny_L0we Stop #fyrefestival refugees from entering our country.

17.

Found the masterminds behind the genius #fyrefestival :
Matthew Sibley @siblznbitz

Found the masterminds behind the genius #fyrefestival :

18.

People trying to get their money back #fyrefestival
TrivWorks @TrivWorks

People trying to get their money back #fyrefestival

19.

All the scammers who just made a ton of money by luring all the rich snowflakes to the Bahamas with promises of 00s… https://t.co/GDd8BZQDAI
K Swan @Kitty2Karen

All the scammers who just made a ton of money by luring all the rich snowflakes to the Bahamas with promises of 00s… https://t.co/GDd8BZQDAI

20.

The kids at #fyrefestival definitely gone be doing the Draco Malfoy "my father will hear about this" 😂
Donnie Brasco @THumpheryes

The kids at #fyrefestival definitely gone be doing the Draco Malfoy "my father will hear about this" 😂

21.

Does anyone know how to make weapons? #fyrefestival #lordoftheflies
ActuallyaBirb @Birdunit5

Does anyone know how to make weapons? #fyrefestival #lordoftheflies

22.

out here at #fyrefestival like
Zach Kelly @ZachWKelly

out here at #fyrefestival like

23.

The #FyreFestival official statement should be "But did you die?"
The Black Gambit @Cybersoulja

The #FyreFestival official statement should be "But did you die?"

24.

You men at #fyrefestival kill a sow to survive, but it's really more about their emerging sexuality #LordOfTheFlies
smroy @smroy

You men at #fyrefestival kill a sow to survive, but it's really more about their emerging sexuality #LordOfTheFlies

25.

This has been a true nightmare but honestly if the refunds hit then we really all finessed a free day trip to the Bahamas so I mean
dylan @DylanACOP

This has been a true nightmare but honestly if the refunds hit then we really all finessed a free day trip to the Bahamas so I mean

