People Are Applauding Ellen Pompeo's Take On How White People Can Be Better Allies

"I don't see enough color. And I didn't see enough color when I walked in the room today."

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

Posted on November 19, 2018, at 5:11 p.m. ET

For its annual "Women in Television" issue, Porter magazine sat down with Ellen Pompeo, Gabrielle Union, Gina Rodriguez, and Emma Roberts.

The women had a revealing, 20-minute conversation discussing sexism, the pay gap, and racism in Hollywood.

However, it is one clip in particular that resonated with people.

Pompeo, while discussing diversity at her children's school and in Hollywood, called out the magazine for not having enough people of color at the shoot.

"This day has been incredible, and there's a ton of women in the room," she said. "But I don't see enough color. And I didn't see enough color when I walked in the room today."

Pompeo added that while on another project, she told the director she wanted the crew to "look like the world I walked around in every day."

ellen pompeo SNAPPED
izabelle @meredithsgrwy

ellen pompeo SNAPPED

This was Union's face when she said that.

youtube.com

Pompeo continued by saying that as a white person, "it's our job, it's our task, it's our responsibility to make sure we speak up in every single room we walk into."

"It's our job, because we created the problem," she said.

The women did a "cheers" to that!

youtube.com

Many people on social media thought Pompeo spoke the truth.

If your a white woman and your not giving me @EllenPompeo energy I dnt want it at this point....😩🤷🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/EntcY4mSOV
Ms. Byrd @Nia_93

If your a white woman and your not giving me @EllenPompeo energy I dnt want it at this point....😩🤷🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/EntcY4mSOV

They said she was a model for white allies.

*taps mic* hello yes hi white allies, you should be taking @EllenPompeo's approach when it comes to all the spaces you're in, whether it's your workplace, a party, that masthead, etc. https://t.co/53hLq2ZzNi
Christine Davitt @christinedavitt

*taps mic* hello yes hi white allies, you should be taking @EllenPompeo's approach when it comes to all the spaces you're in, whether it's your workplace, a party, that masthead, etc. https://t.co/53hLq2ZzNi

They also had 👀 at Porter.

Ellen Pompeo to Porter’s lack of inclusive staff on set:
Rebecca Theodore-Vachon @FilmFatale_NYC

Ellen Pompeo to Porter’s lack of inclusive staff on set:

"This, ladies + gentlefolk, is how you use your privilege as an ally. This is how you show up for those around you."

This, ladies + gentlefolk, is how you use your privilege as an ally. This is how you show up for those around you. @EllenPompeo leveraged her power as a white woman Hollywood heavy-hitter and shined a light on the lack of inclusivity off-screen @ this @NETAPORTER sit down. 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 https://t.co/MNKYaN4WSV
Is this your coat? Did you come with anyone? @DamoneWilliams_

This, ladies + gentlefolk, is how you use your privilege as an ally. This is how you show up for those around you. @EllenPompeo leveraged her power as a white woman Hollywood heavy-hitter and shined a light on the lack of inclusivity off-screen @ this @NETAPORTER sit down. 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 https://t.co/MNKYaN4WSV

