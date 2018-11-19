People Are Applauding Ellen Pompeo's Take On How White People Can Be Better Allies

For its annual "Women in Television" issue, Porter magazine sat down with Ellen Pompeo, Gabrielle Union, Gina Rodriguez, and Emma Roberts.

The women had a revealing, 20-minute conversation discussing sexism, the pay gap, and racism in Hollywood.

However, it is one clip in particular that resonated with people.

Pompeo, while discussing diversity at her children's school and in Hollywood, called out the magazine for not having enough people of color at the shoot.

"This day has been incredible, and there's a ton of women in the room," she said. "But I don't see enough color. And I didn't see enough color when I walked in the room today."