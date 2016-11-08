Here Is What People Are Stress Eating Before The Election
On Election Day, calories don't count.
It's election night, and no matter who you're voting for, it's stressful. So a lot of people are turning to an old friend: food.
Many people are sharing photos on Twitter or Instagram of the treats they are making to soothe their souls, like these delicious guava pastelitos.
Or these incredible-looking homemade cookies.
Or this amazing Rice Krispie treat.
Or OMG this pizza.
"This stack is for you, America. 🇺🇸 Surviving this election season is cause for celebratory pancakes," one person wrote.
Some even got into the patriotic spirit.
American AF.
Some started their stress-eating Monday, just to be safe.
Or are partaking in fun viral food trends.
So just remember, voters: On Election Day, calories don't count!
