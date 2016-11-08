BuzzFeed News

Here Is What People Are Stress Eating Before The Election

On Election Day, calories don't count.

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on November 8, 2016, at 6:39 p.m. ET

It's election night, and no matter who you're voting for, it's stressful. So a lot of people are turning to an old friend: food.

Many people are sharing photos on Twitter or Instagram of the treats they are making to soothe their souls, like these delicious guava pastelitos.

Maddie Kracov @MaddieKracov

Made some guava pastelitos to celebrate or stress eat tonight while watching the results! #MissingMiami #ImWithHer

Or these incredible-looking homemade cookies.

Or this amazing Rice Krispie treat.

Or OMG this pizza.

"This stack is for you, America. 🇺🇸 Surviving this election season is cause for celebratory pancakes," one person wrote.

Some even got into the patriotic spirit.

American AF.

Some started their stress-eating Monday, just to be safe.

Or are partaking in fun viral food trends.

So just remember, voters: On Election Day, calories don't count!

