This British Guy Just Found Out Americans Don't Use Eggcups And People Are Losing It

Many Americans are feeling egg-norant.

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

Posted on July 12, 2017, at 2:04 p.m. ET

A lot of important things have been happening on Twitter this week. However, nothing may be as important as this revelation from a Scottish Twitter user.

I'VE JUST BEEN INFORMED AMERICANS DO NOT HAVE EGG CUPS AND I AM SO ANGRY RN
moth dad @innesmck

I'VE JUST BEEN INFORMED AMERICANS DO NOT HAVE EGG CUPS AND I AM SO ANGRY RN

This one tweet has sparked a fierce debate back and forth across the pond. Many people in the UK were stunned many Americans had never heard of, or used, an eggcup.

this is an egg cup you fools
saorise @rosecolourboy

this is an egg cup you fools

Not only have many Americans never seen one of these in their lives...

OKAY SO FIRST OF ALL YOU GUYS DONT HAVE EGG CUPS? WHAT THE FUCK IS THAT? WHERE DO YOU KEEP YOUR EGGS?
melissa ◟̽◞̽ @cursedchildlwt

OKAY SO FIRST OF ALL YOU GUYS DONT HAVE EGG CUPS? WHAT THE FUCK IS THAT? WHERE DO YOU KEEP YOUR EGGS?

...they have no idea what it is for. Why do you need a decorative holder for your egg?

@cursedchildlwt i keep my eggs in the carton it comes in maybe?
bethel @tastygaal

@cursedchildlwt i keep my eggs in the carton it comes in maybe?

What's wrong with a good old-fashioned carton?

@cursedchildlwt We keep them in egg cartons that can hold up to 2 dozen so we aren't taking up the entire fridge wi… https://t.co/sEeHPEVTV6
faith @CrossRdsCollins

@cursedchildlwt We keep them in egg cartons that can hold up to 2 dozen so we aren't taking up the entire fridge wi… https://t.co/sEeHPEVTV6

Or if you're fancy, one of these fridge holders?

@cursedchildlwt
@heavhuncho

@cursedchildlwt

We just don't understand.

y'all are wild if you use an egg cup
kap @ukuleleicecream

y'all are wild if you use an egg cup

Is this right?

This is my egg cup Don't @ me
egg evan @bobothebum

This is my egg cup Don't @ me

"We had a revolution over this. We will not be beholden to the tyranny of the egg cup. Our eggs roll free on the plate, as God intended," one American proclaimed.

@conkc2 @Kari_in_Limbo We had a revolution over this. We will not be beholden to the tyranny of the egg cup. Our eg… https://t.co/RAhMDm7QCc
El Vagabundo Covfefe @vagabundocovfe

@conkc2 @Kari_in_Limbo We had a revolution over this. We will not be beholden to the tyranny of the egg cup. Our eg… https://t.co/RAhMDm7QCc

Meanwhile, British people were totally baffled by the ignorance over this very common item. They explained it is not used for storing eggs, but for eating them.

@AnneTibbets @jeannette_ng This is what the egg cup is for. It's exactly one dish, and as I say, it's not all that… https://t.co/KJKqH6tzGG
The Absolute Boa @abaddondave

@AnneTibbets @jeannette_ng This is what the egg cup is for. It's exactly one dish, and as I say, it's not all that… https://t.co/KJKqH6tzGG

It is used to eat a staple of many British diets — soft-boiled eggs and toast.

Americans do you rly not have soft boiled eggs that's what an egg cup is for
❗Metal Gear ZEKE❗ @KENSUKEAlDA

Americans do you rly not have soft boiled eggs that's what an egg cup is for

They are even sold in super-cute designs!

This is my favourite egg cup. It is a glass chicken from France. All my eggs are from my neighbours chickens.
Beth Windle @WindleBeth

This is my favourite egg cup. It is a glass chicken from France. All my eggs are from my neighbours chickens.

Look at all the options.

@innesmck I know yr over the egg cup thing, but thought u might to see some of mine. What does the US get free with… https://t.co/xpx1s77xkF
Allthingsfluffy @FluffyDebbs

@innesmck I know yr over the egg cup thing, but thought u might to see some of mine. What does the US get free with… https://t.co/xpx1s77xkF

Many people are now convinced an intervention is needed.

@_Masterseye I've made my home into 'emergency egg cup depository so that we can send egg cups into the worst effected areas. #prayforUSA
Haiku @19syllables

@_Masterseye I've made my home into 'emergency egg cup depository so that we can send egg cups into the worst effected areas. #prayforUSA

"I WILL ACTUALLY SHIP AN EGG CUP TO MY AMERICAN MUTUALS JUST SO THAT THEY WILL HAVE ONE."

I WILL ACTUALLY SHIP AN EGG CUP TO MY AMERICAN MUTUALS JUST SO THAT THEY WILL HAVE ONE
eoghan 138 @floraIvans

I WILL ACTUALLY SHIP AN EGG CUP TO MY AMERICAN MUTUALS JUST SO THAT THEY WILL HAVE ONE

Though not all Americans are so egg-norant.

@icklenellierose Idk about others but as an American I have an egg cup? Like we sell them here
Melissa Kinard @theothtargaryen

@icklenellierose Idk about others but as an American I have an egg cup? Like we sell them here

Some eggcup owners in the States came out of the woodwork.

@innesmck Hey! I'm a proud American egg cup owner. Thanks to @marimekkousa purveyors of egg cups to us heathens stateside!
telegrphtelegrm @telegrphtelegrm

@innesmck Hey! I'm a proud American egg cup owner. Thanks to @marimekkousa purveyors of egg cups to us heathens stateside!

"I am an American with egg cups. 2nd generation Irish American. My Mom always made me egg in an egg cup."

I am an American with egg cups. 2nd generation Irish American. My Mom always made me egg in an egg cup. https://t.co/fJ2fMp27al
✌Mary Mad As Hell✌ @Mar3sons

I am an American with egg cups. 2nd generation Irish American. My Mom always made me egg in an egg cup. https://t.co/fJ2fMp27al

But many of us are clueless.

i still dont understand the egg cup thing please help a stupid american aka me
@northglows

i still dont understand the egg cup thing please help a stupid american aka me

👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀

Sent my American friend the angry Egg Cup twitter rant. "What's an egg cup?" She says
Dr Emily Garside @EmiGarside

Sent my American friend the angry Egg Cup twitter rant. "What's an egg cup?" She says

  1. So, have you heard of an eggcup?

So, have you heard of an eggcup?
