BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Dua Lipa Said United Airlines Blew Off Her Sister's Nut Allergy And People Are Pissed

news

Dua Lipa Said United Airlines Blew Off Her Sister's Nut Allergy And People Are Pissed

A United spokesperson said the airline "can’t guarantee an allergen-free environment but we work to address allergy concerns onboard."

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 25, 2018, at 3:39 p.m. ET

People are both defending and criticizing Dua Lipa after she slammed United Airlines for allegedly not taking her sister's severe allergy to nuts seriously.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Lipa claimed she was traveling with her sister, 17-year-old Rina, when she told a flight attendant of her sister's allergy.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

She said his response was: “we’re not a nut free airline, so if she has an epi pen she might have to use that, as we can’t not serve other passengers in your section nuts.”

I can’t believe i’m on a @united flight rn and I told the steward that my sister was severly allergic to nuts and his reply was “we’re not a nut free airline so if she has an epi pen she might have to use that as we can’t not serve other passengers in your section nuts”
DUA LIPA @DUALIPA

I can’t believe i’m on a @united flight rn and I told the steward that my sister was severly allergic to nuts and his reply was “we’re not a nut free airline so if she has an epi pen she might have to use that as we can’t not serve other passengers in your section nuts”

Reply Retweet Favorite

She followed up: "Is it just me or is that kinda mental???"

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people agreed that United's response was unacceptable, and the airline should do more.

Twitter

And other people with nut allergies said they've faced the same type of issues.

This happened to me when I flew with @emirates to Japan in 2015!! Absolute joke, on a plane with the same air being reused! Don’t understand how someone not having some nuts for a few hours is more important than a human life https://t.co/jtsqvo5fW6
Emily☁️ @kaaalimaaa

This happened to me when I flew with @emirates to Japan in 2015!! Absolute joke, on a plane with the same air being reused! Don’t understand how someone not having some nuts for a few hours is more important than a human life https://t.co/jtsqvo5fW6

Reply Retweet Favorite

Even those without nut allergies said they felt that not serving nut products on planes is "common sense."

@DUALIPA and @United I recently travelled on a Southwest plane and they announced we apologize but will not be serving any nut related products, I figured it was allergy related. When a life is involved common sense needs to prevail smh!!
Faunda Forever @MentalFaunda

@DUALIPA and @United I recently travelled on a Southwest plane and they announced we apologize but will not be serving any nut related products, I figured it was allergy related. When a life is involved common sense needs to prevail smh!!

Reply Retweet Favorite

"It's just not worth it!"

Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT

However, some people criticized the star, saying she should have informed the airline ahead of time.

Twitter

One person called her "self-entitled."

Twitter

Some hoped that Lipa bringing awareness to the issue could inspire positive change.

At last a famous person having problems with nuts on a plane @Anaphylaxiscoms #bannutsonplanes let's hope airlines now take note! https://t.co/WpdhqC11Ef
Stuart copperwheat @Stuart16978

At last a famous person having problems with nuts on a plane @Anaphylaxiscoms #bannutsonplanes let's hope airlines now take note! https://t.co/WpdhqC11Ef

Reply Retweet Favorite

In a statement, United Airlines said that "passenger safety is our top priority."

"We can’t guarantee an allergen-free environment but we work to address allergy concerns onboard ... we don’t serve pre-packaged peanuts," a spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT