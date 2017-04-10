BuzzFeed News

This Sky Pool Lets You Swim Suspended 500 Feet In The Air And It's Terrifyingly Awesome

Don't look down!

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on April 10, 2017, at 1:26 p.m. ET

An apartment complex in Houston is making waves online for its incredibly terrifying glass-bottomed pool that sits 500 feet above the street below. Just take a look at this video.

The new complex, Market Square Tower, boasts the insane pool as one of its amenities. The pool extends 10 feet out from the building, the Houston Chronicle reported.

"You’ll swim amongst the sky and stars in this unique, one-of a kind, ‘floating’ phenomenon," the apartment building says on its Facebook page.

There is also another pool on a lower level for those who don't want to feel like they are swimming in the sky, the newspaper reported.

Here's a view of the pool from the ground. *gulp*

And the view from above.

And here's a view of the skyline. This looks relaxing TBH.

The video of the death-defying pool soon went viral, and people were really divided on whether they would take a dip in it. A lot of people were like, "Absolutely not."

Jami Gibbs

Why why why no no no.

Sahil Desai

Don't you go to a pool to relax???

Not my idea of a relaxing swim😰
Ron Sacilotto

@CNN Not my idea of a relaxing swim😰@FoxNews @CNN

Reply Retweet Favorite
"I don't think I'm that brave," one person said.

A pool with a glass bottom. I don't think I'm that brave.
femalenomads

But plenty of other people were totally down.

@CNN @TheCubanPanda Let's go. 😉🌺
Leyla

One woman said she is totally adding the pool to her bucket list.

@TODAYshow Absolutely! I live an hour from Houston and will be adding that to the Bucket List!
JJonesTX

"Sign me up," another guy said.

@TODAYshow sign me up - not a problem here
Timothy St. John

  So, would you take a swim in the sky pool?

