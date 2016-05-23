Donald Trump Once Said People Should Eat Pizza Backwards
Is this what we deserve, America?
Donald Trump has done a lot of controversial things since he announced he was running for president, but Twitter may have unearthed the most shocking thing yet.
The presumptive GOP nominee starred in a Pizza Hut commercial in the '90s in which he advocated for Americans eating their pizza crust-first....aka backward.
NO.
The whole commercial, which Trump starred in with his then-wife Ivana, is worth a watch because it is truly WTF.
(I am so glad I am too young to remember a time when Trump starred in seductive pizza commercials with his wife.)
Spoiler alert: Trump wants us to eat the crust backward because it is stuffed-crust pizza. As if.
Needless to say, people are shocked...
Outraged...
And disgusted.
But some people defended him.
And said crust-first was the way to go.
-
So, what side are you on?Eating pizza backward is an outrage.Who cares?
