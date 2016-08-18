People Are Saying "WTF" Over Trump Calling Himself "Mr. Brexit"
OK.
On Thursday, Donald Trump announced to the world he was giving himself a new nickname (not really how it works but OK.)
The name? "Mr. Brexit."
Everyone's collective reaction: "Whaat?"
Trump explained what he meant on Fox and Friends, saying he believes he will overcome polling predictions and be elected in November, just as Britain ultimately voted to leave the European Union.
But some people were still like, WTF.
Others said it actually wasn't such a bad comparison.
While others pointed out that the comparison was pretty off-track.
Of course, some people just started mocking him.
Ballads were written.
And many jokes.
Others shouted out to the OG "Mr. Brexit."
We can't wait for the movie!
