People Think Donald Trump's Entrance Into The RNC Was Totally Crazy
Cue the fog machine.
Donald Trump has arrived at the Republican convention, and it was...something.
The presumptive nominee's arrival was heralded by Queen's "We Are the Champions." Trump's silhouette then emerged on stage, bathed in a blue light.
People were a little stunned.
They said it looked a lot like something out of the WWE.
"Trump going all Monday Night Raw with his entrance," one person weote.
Other people saw a different inspiration.
"I want to believe," said one person about this tweet.
After his entrance, Trump thanked the crowd briefly and introduced his wife, Melania.
"Oh, we're going to win. We're going to win so big. Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you. We're going to win so big."
