People Think Donald Trump's Entrance Into The RNC Was Totally Crazy

People Think Donald Trump's Entrance Into The RNC Was Totally Crazy

Cue the fog machine.

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

Posted on July 18, 2016, at 10:46 p.m. ET

Donald Trump has arrived at the Republican convention, and it was...something.

NBC News

The presumptive nominee's arrival was heralded by Queen's "We Are the Champions." Trump's silhouette then emerged on stage, bathed in a blue light.

CNBC

People were a little stunned.

He did it. He actually did it. Trump did the WWE entrance.
T. Becket Adams @BecketAdams

He did it. He actually did it. Trump did the WWE entrance.

They said it looked a lot like something out of the WWE.

On the left is Trump's entrance. On the right is WWE wrestler the Undertaker's entrance.
Gideon Resnick @GideonResnick

On the left is Trump's entrance. On the right is WWE wrestler the Undertaker's entrance.

"Trump going all Monday Night Raw with his entrance," one person weote.

Trump going all Monday Night Raw with his entrance.
Hunter Johnson @HunterLJohnson

Trump going all Monday Night Raw with his entrance.

Other people saw a different inspiration.

Amazing entrance by Trump
Stephen Miller @redsteeze

Amazing entrance by Trump

"I want to believe," said one person about this tweet.

That Trump entrance was something
Rick Wilson @TheRickWilson

That Trump entrance was something

After his entrance, Trump thanked the crowd briefly and introduced his wife, Melania.

"Oh, we're going to win. We're going to win so big. Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you. We're going to win so big."

