Donald Trump Just Called Fox's Megyn Kelly "Crazy Megyn"

People are slamming him online for the tweet.

Donald Trump has had issues with Fox News' Megyn Kelly ever since he says she treated him unfairly in a debate in August.

After the debate, the GOP presidential candidate said that during the debate the host had "blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever."

Many people criticized Trump for the comment, which they said implied Kelly was on her period.

Trump then refused to attend a Fox News debate in January over Kelly's involvement.