BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Either Horrified Or Inspired By Steve Harvey's Alleged Demands To His Staff

news

People Are Either Horrified Or Inspired By Steve Harvey's Alleged Demands To His Staff

"Do not approach me." I mean, same.

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 11, 2017, at 8:57 a.m. ET

People are either horrified or incredibly inspired by this totally insane email that Steve Harvey allegedly sent to his staff.

Bryan R. Smith / AFP / Getty Images

The alleged note was leaked by Robert Feder, a media blogger in Chicago, where Harvey taped his show until this year. In it, Harvey demands his staff not EVER approach him.

Diane Bondareff / AP Images for The Walt Disney Company

The whole thing is crazy, so it's better if you just read it for yourself:

Good morning, everyone. Welcome back.

I’d like you all to review and adhere to the following notes and rules for Season 5 of my talk show.

There will be no meetings in my dressing room. No stopping by or popping in. NO ONE.

Do not come to my dressing room unless invited.

Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED.

My security team will stop everyone from standing at my door who have the intent to see or speak to me.

I want all the ambushing to stop now. That includes TV staff.

You must schedule an appointment.

I have been taken advantage of by my lenient policy in the past. This ends now. NO MORE.

Do not approach me while I’m in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak with you directly. Either knock or use the doorbell.

I am seeking more free time for me throughout the day.

Do not wait in any hallway to speak to me. I hate being ambushed. Please make an appointment.

I promise you I will not entertain you in the hallway, and do not attempt to walk with me.

If you’re reading this, yes, I mean you.

Everyone, do not take offense to the new way of doing business. It is for the good of my personal life and enjoyment.

Thank you all,

Steve Harvey

BuzzFeed News has contacted Harvey's representatives for comment on the note.

The memo soon spread to Twitter, where a lot of people were like WTF?

@yashar
TampaSportsGirl @TampaSportsGirl

@yashar

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Some fans were NOT about it.

@yashar Lost me &amp; my entire family as listeners &amp; viewers.
L Pulliam @LPulliam4

@yashar Lost me &amp; my entire family as listeners &amp; viewers.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And called him a "diva."

@yashar ...and they call Diana a "Diva"?
Nick Smith™ @nicksmithnews

@yashar ...and they call Diana a "Diva"?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others thought it was totally hilarious.

@yashar @Suite_Tea Steve to employees at scheduled meetings:
fairy gawd sistah @riothaze

@yashar @Suite_Tea Steve to employees at scheduled meetings:

Reply Retweet Favorite

Whoa there, bro.

@yashar "This seems a little excessive." -King Louis XIV
Daniel Kelly @dkellyChi

@yashar "This seems a little excessive." -King Louis XIV

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

They even chose their favorite parts.

My favorite part of that Steve Harvey email If you're reading this. Yes I mean you. 😂😂
Blessed Since 87 @ShannaSince1987

My favorite part of that Steve Harvey email If you're reading this. Yes I mean you. 😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some imagined what fate would meet staffers who ignored the warning.

*Walking past Steve Harvey in the hallway* "Hey Steve, how's it go-"
JW @MrJWells619

*Walking past Steve Harvey in the hallway* "Hey Steve, how's it go-"

Reply Retweet Favorite

While others threw shade at Harvey.

I wanna meet the people who were falling all over themselves to speak to Steve Harvey https://t.co/vStoGoIsqz
lil bougie sandwich @simonefiasco

I wanna meet the people who were falling all over themselves to speak to Steve Harvey https://t.co/vStoGoIsqz

Reply Retweet Favorite

A lot of people actually found the note to be brilliant. In fact, they wanted to implement it in their own lives.

I didnt realize the Steve Harvey email was so controversial. I'd send that to every person I know.
Ghengis Kellz @KMJeezy

I didnt realize the Steve Harvey email was so controversial. I'd send that to every person I know.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Can I live?

Wow weird, Steve Harvey and I sent out the same email https://t.co/RHhcJy5R4G
Ali @aliciaclaremc

Wow weird, Steve Harvey and I sent out the same email https://t.co/RHhcJy5R4G

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people even established their own ~rules~ for the stressful things in their lives, like Twitter.

@yashar speaking of which,
eve peyser @evepeyser

@yashar speaking of which,

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I'm taping this to my door and replacing dressing room with office," one person wrote.

@yashar I'm taping this to my door and replacing dressing room with office
arezze1 @arezze1

@yashar I'm taping this to my door and replacing dressing room with office

Reply Retweet Favorite

But don't worry — some people are defending poor Steve.

@fox5dc nothing wrong with @IAmSteveHarvey 📝 got to be head spinningly annoying having ppl coming at you left and right before a show.
Ky Walker @kywalkerdesigns

@fox5dc nothing wrong with @IAmSteveHarvey 📝 got to be head spinningly annoying having ppl coming at you left and right before a show.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Steve Harvey is just asking people to respect his alone time. Schedule an appointment. I mean, damn. That's offensive to you? Get your life," one person wrote.

Steve Harvey is just asking people to respect his alone time. Schedule an appointment. I mean, damn. Thats offensive to you? Get your life
✨a n d r i n a✨ @Just_Andrina

Steve Harvey is just asking people to respect his alone time. Schedule an appointment. I mean, damn. Thats offensive to you? Get your life

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT