People Are Either Horrified Or Inspired By Steve Harvey's Alleged Demands To His Staff
"Do not approach me." I mean, same.
People are either horrified or incredibly inspired by this totally insane email that Steve Harvey allegedly sent to his staff.
The alleged note was leaked by Robert Feder, a media blogger in Chicago, where Harvey taped his show until this year. In it, Harvey demands his staff not EVER approach him.
The whole thing is crazy, so it's better if you just read it for yourself:
Good morning, everyone. Welcome back.
I’d like you all to review and adhere to the following notes and rules for Season 5 of my talk show.
There will be no meetings in my dressing room. No stopping by or popping in. NO ONE.
Do not come to my dressing room unless invited.
Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED.
My security team will stop everyone from standing at my door who have the intent to see or speak to me.
I want all the ambushing to stop now. That includes TV staff.
You must schedule an appointment.
I have been taken advantage of by my lenient policy in the past. This ends now. NO MORE.
Do not approach me while I’m in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak with you directly. Either knock or use the doorbell.
I am seeking more free time for me throughout the day.
Do not wait in any hallway to speak to me. I hate being ambushed. Please make an appointment.
I promise you I will not entertain you in the hallway, and do not attempt to walk with me.
If you’re reading this, yes, I mean you.
Everyone, do not take offense to the new way of doing business. It is for the good of my personal life and enjoyment.
Thank you all,
Steve Harvey
BuzzFeed News has contacted Harvey's representatives for comment on the note.
The memo soon spread to Twitter, where a lot of people were like WTF?
ADVERTISEMENT
Some fans were NOT about it.
And called him a "diva."
Others thought it was totally hilarious.
Whoa there, bro.
ADVERTISEMENT
They even chose their favorite parts.
Some imagined what fate would meet staffers who ignored the warning.
While others threw shade at Harvey.
A lot of people actually found the note to be brilliant. In fact, they wanted to implement it in their own lives.
ADVERTISEMENT
Can I live?
Some people even established their own ~rules~ for the stressful things in their lives, like Twitter.
"I'm taping this to my door and replacing dressing room with office," one person wrote.
But don't worry — some people are defending poor Steve.
"Steve Harvey is just asking people to respect his alone time. Schedule an appointment. I mean, damn. That's offensive to you? Get your life," one person wrote.
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.