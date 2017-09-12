BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Guy's Simple Explanation Of What The Division Sign Actually Represents Is Blowing A Lot Of People's Minds

news / poll

This Guy's Simple Explanation Of What The Division Sign Actually Represents Is Blowing A Lot Of People's Minds

This makes so much sense.

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 12, 2017, at 11:46 a.m. ET

On Sunday, a guy named Abdul Dremali tweeted about a realization that totally blew his mind. He claimed he had learned the division sign is actually a blank fraction.

i just found out that the division symbol (÷) is just a blank fraction with dots replacing the numerator and denominator. oh my god.
abdul 🚀 @Advil

i just found out that the division symbol (÷) is just a blank fraction with dots replacing the numerator and denominator. oh my god.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I just found out that the division symbol (÷) is just a blank fraction with dots replacing the numerator and denominator. oh my god," he wrote.

Is this true? Well, the division symbol, officially known as an obelus, was originally used in medieval manuscripts to mark when the editor was unsure about a passage or quote.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @eyedivision

The sign was first used to indicate division in mathematics in 1659 by Johann Heinrich Rahn, a Swedish mathematician, in his book, TeutscheAlgebr. He didn't say if it was supposed to be a blank fraction when he used it.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @daintydora

Another fun fact: the obelus was also used at one point to indicate subtraction.

It is considered a pretty old-school way to indicate division, and most mathematicians nowadays use a / symbol instead.

However, anecdotally, Dremali's claim is correct. Steve Fearnley, a math teacher and author, wrote in the Oxford Press that teachers have used the "blank fraction" concept to help kids remember how to divide in classrooms.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @eyedivision

"I had used this sign without question for 30 years before hearing a colleague, a chemistry teacher, telling a student about a fraction being a division ‘Remember the divide sign – the two dots stand for the two numbers. So ¾ means 3 ÷ 4, the dots stand for the 3 and the 4,'" he wrote. "A neat little idea for students faced with, for example, converting a fraction to a decimal."

ADVERTISEMENT

It seems more teachers should be using this trick, because people on Twitter said their minds were totally blown.

@Advil @khaled74 are you freaking kidding me, this just changed my life
Omar Najam🇬🇧 @OmarNajam

@Advil @khaled74 are you freaking kidding me, this just changed my life

Reply Retweet Favorite

They were shook.

@Advil Wait, what?? This is WAY bigger than learning the little arrow by the gas symbol in your car dash tells you… https://t.co/2cLoxqFkFO
Kyle @kyle_141

@Advil Wait, what?? This is WAY bigger than learning the little arrow by the gas symbol in your car dash tells you… https://t.co/2cLoxqFkFO

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Wooooahhh," -Twitter.

@Advil
@sweetxcreature_

@Advil

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Wtf this is more math I learned in one tweet than I have all throughout high school," wrote one person.

@Advil @Autumn__faithhh wtf this is more math I learned in one tweet than I have all throughout highschool
Emma @EmmaBlosenco

@Advil @Autumn__faithhh wtf this is more math I learned in one tweet than I have all throughout highschool

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Many said teachers need to tell kids about this trick.

@Advil I'm pretty sure teachers don't know this or we'd all learn it as a child instead of figuring it out late in… https://t.co/iJh2T1ClnN
Paul Potiki @GuanoLad

@Advil I'm pretty sure teachers don't know this or we'd all learn it as a child instead of figuring it out late in… https://t.co/iJh2T1ClnN

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some said they HAD been taught this, and it made a huge difference in their understanding.

@GuanoLad @Advil My physical science teacher taught us, it was one of the best lectures on language &amp; math I ever heard.
bad nana @cyclone_cowgirl

@GuanoLad @Advil My physical science teacher taught us, it was one of the best lectures on language &amp; math I ever heard.

Reply Retweet Favorite

People also, of course, began to share other things that blew their minds when they first learned them.

@Advil I FINALLY SEE THE ARROW!!!!!!!
Summer L. C. @SeaFaery87

@Advil I FINALLY SEE THE ARROW!!!!!!!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Like this.

@Advil @LolaHeatherton This is like when I was in college and it FINALLY hit me that Ice Capades was a pun on the word "escapades."
Anthony DeVito @AnthonyDeVito

@Advil @LolaHeatherton This is like when I was in college and it FINALLY hit me that Ice Capades was a pun on the word "escapades."

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Or this.

@Advil It's like finding out Fraiser was a spin-off.
Jake Sussman @JakeRienSussman

@Advil It's like finding out Fraiser was a spin-off.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or (LOL) this.

@Advil @Valpalbetch I was mid-30s before I realized you can add any topping you want to a frozen pizza.
the emma @theemma5000

@Advil @Valpalbetch I was mid-30s before I realized you can add any topping you want to a frozen pizza.

Reply Retweet Favorite

  1. So, have you heard this trick before?

    So, have you heard this trick before?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Duh, losers
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No, and it's awesome!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I hate math
    Correct
    Incorrect
    U suck
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
So, have you heard this trick before?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
  3.  
    vote votes
  4.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT