This Teen Won Homecoming Queen In A Dinosaur Costume And Inspired Us All

Sarah told BuzzFeed News she just got her first paycheck, and decided to spend some of it on an amazing T-Rex costume.

"I thought it was awesome and hilarious," she said.

The costume was a perfect fit for her school's homecoming spirit day, and she decided to wear it to the assembly.

At the assembly, Sarah and her boyfriend were nominated for homecoming court. When she was thinking what to wear for the occasion, she had a brilliant idea.

"After I got home, I was trying to figure out what to wear to the game because they had said for court nominees to dress semi-formal," she said. "So my mom and I thought it would be hilarious to put a tutu on it and make the costume semi-formal."