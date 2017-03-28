This Dude Was Spotted Running Around Detroit With A Kangaroo And People Have Questions

The kangaroo is part of a "traveling, educational animal show," according to reports.

G how he get a kangaroo in Detroit 😂😭

A woman in Detroit threw Twitter into a tizzy by sharing this Snapchat video.

They tryna put the kangaroo on the news😂🤷🏽‍♀️ that's ain't my video & I don't know nothing I just use to see them hop to the coney

A lot of people were left with questions, like Why? How? Who? The Twitter OP said she didn't know, it wasn't her video.

But people soon came up with their own theories.

They were mostly just like, typical Detroit.

"You can get anything in Detroit."

@BrionnaLondon new way to do cardio lol

And others were impressed by the kangaroo man's skills.

"I need a kangaroo so I can be forced to run and lose some weight lol," said one person.

@BrionnaLondon This is 100% not funny and not ok. Wild animals belong in the wild, not on a leash.

Of course, some people were worried about the kangaroo seemingly being owned by a random person.

The video, he said, was taken during a kid's birthday party.

"Inner city kids' parents don't have enough money to go to the zoo or transportation to go to the zoo," Stacks told MLive.com.

He added that his shows help exotic animals "come to life" for kids who may have only seen them in books or on TV, the website reported.