This Dude Was Spotted Running Around Detroit With A Kangaroo And People Have Questions

news

The kangaroo is part of a "traveling, educational animal show," according to reports.

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

Posted on March 28, 2017, at 4:23 p.m. ET

A woman in Detroit threw Twitter into a tizzy by sharing this Snapchat video.

G how he get a kangaroo in Detroit 😂😭
$now ❄️ @BrionnaLondon

G how he get a kangaroo in Detroit 😂😭

Da fuq?

Twitter: @BrionnaLondon

What dat roo doing in Detroit?

Twitter: @BrionnaLondon

A lot of people were left with questions, like Why? How? Who? The Twitter OP said she didn't know, it wasn't her video.

They tryna put the kangaroo on the news😂🤷🏽‍♀️ that's ain't my video & I don't know nothing I just use to see them hop to the coney
$now ❄️ @BrionnaLondon

They tryna put the kangaroo on the news😂🤷🏽‍♀️ that's ain't my video &amp; I don't know nothing I just use to see them hop to the coney

But people soon came up with their own theories.

@BrionnaLondon @WeaponXKP21 People going crazy with there Tax refund 😂😂😂
Cyberpunk Midnight ♏ @Rising0takuXD

@BrionnaLondon @WeaponXKP21 People going crazy with there Tax refund 😂😂😂

They were mostly just like, typical Detroit.

@BrionnaLondon @FKApup Detroit wild af.
Bear She Goes Again @DubbzBear

@BrionnaLondon @FKApup Detroit wild af.

"You can get anything in Detroit."

@BrionnaLondon @you can get anything in Detroit
Dale Watkins @DaleWatkins20

@BrionnaLondon @you can get anything in Detroit

Others had grosser theories.

@BrionnaLondon @alison_rambles Not a 'roo. Just a large rat w/ scoliosis.
CateC @justplncate

@BrionnaLondon @alison_rambles Not a 'roo. Just a large rat w/ scoliosis.

And others were impressed by the kangaroo man's skills.

@BrionnaLondon new way to do cardio lol
Anup @aftrmrngmusic

@BrionnaLondon new way to do cardio lol

"I need a kangaroo so I can be forced to run and lose some weight lol," said one person.

@BrionnaLondon I need a kangaroo so I can be forced to run and lose some weight lol.
Religion Is Bullshit @hatchetman810

@BrionnaLondon I need a kangaroo so I can be forced to run and lose some weight lol.

Of course, some people were worried about the kangaroo seemingly being owned by a random person.

@BrionnaLondon This is 100% not funny and not ok. Wild animals belong in the wild, not on a leash.
•A• @AdtDo

@BrionnaLondon This is 100% not funny and not ok. Wild animals belong in the wild, not on a leash.

But don't worry. The kangaroo is actually part of a "a traveling, educational animal show" run by a man named Javon Stacks, MLive.com reported. His show, Exotic Zoo, allows kids to interact with exotic animals they ordinarily may never get to see in person.

1exoticzoo.com
1exoticzoo.com

The video, he said, was taken during a kid's birthday party.

"Inner city kids' parents don't have enough money to go to the zoo or transportation to go to the zoo," Stacks told MLive.com.

He added that his shows help exotic animals "come to life" for kids who may have only seen them in books or on TV, the website reported.

