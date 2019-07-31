 Skip To Content
20 Tweets From The Latest Democratic Debate That May Actually Make You Wanna Watch The Next One

"This feels like a West Wing episode fucked an auction."

By Stephanie McNeal

Picture of Stephanie McNeal Stephanie McNeal BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 30, 2019, at 9:58 p.m. ET

ICYMI or were watching The Bachelorette finale instead, CNN hosted the first half of the second 2020 Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday.

Here are some tweets that will actually make you wish you tuned in, if you didn't.

1.

The Moderators only cut her off because they fear her. #DemDebate
The Tealord of Iowa @RoederTeagan

The Moderators only cut her off because they fear her. #DemDebate

2.

beto really lost all his hype and now he’s basically on the sidelines... #demdebate
maeve @maeveshelby2

beto really lost all his hype and now he’s basically on the sidelines... #demdebate

3.

Tim Ryan is the human version of a saltine #DemDebate
Jack @GayLaVie

Tim Ryan is the human version of a saltine #DemDebate

4.

When your mom cusses you out in front of all of your friends and you know you can’t talk back. #DemDebate
Patrice @patriceofmind

When your mom cusses you out in front of all of your friends and you know you can’t talk back. #DemDebate

5.

Jake Tapper in the #DemDebate right now.
BJ McCollister @BJMcCollister

Jake Tapper in the #DemDebate right now.

6.

All the candidates defending the insurance industry #DemDebate
Jordan @JordanMSpires

All the candidates defending the insurance industry #DemDebate

7.

Hickenlooper, Ryan and Delaney should use their closing statement to announce they are dropping out. #DemDebate
Brianna Wu @BriannaWu

Hickenlooper, Ryan and Delaney should use their closing statement to announce they are dropping out. #DemDebate

8.

Bernie: I wrote the damn bill Crowd: #DemDebate
Nick Arellano @thenickarellano

Bernie: I wrote the damn bill Crowd: #DemDebate

9.

Steve Bullock 100% thinks Spider-Man is a menace
Mike Drucker @MikeDrucker

Steve Bullock 100% thinks Spider-Man is a menace

10.

“I’ve made a big mistake.” #DemDebate
Maddie Wagner @MWagner97

“I’ve made a big mistake.” #DemDebate

11.

#DemDebate Tim Ryan: *speaks* Tim Ryan to Tim Ryan:
isabella @wondercoco17

#DemDebate Tim Ryan: *speaks* Tim Ryan to Tim Ryan:

12.

"Donald Trump's a Gemini and Geminis.. I'm getting to it!" #DemDebate
Constantine Fiiidis @conzstantine

"Donald Trump's a Gemini and Geminis.. I'm getting to it!" #DemDebate

13.

Marianne Williamson, seen here wearing Salazar Slytherin’s locket, the third of Lord Voldemort’s horcruxes #DemDebate
Nick Dyer @nicholasddyer

Marianne Williamson, seen here wearing Salazar Slytherin’s locket, the third of Lord Voldemort’s horcruxes #DemDebate

14.

We all know who the star of this debate is going to be #DemDebate
Marianne Williamson Memes @MarianneMemes

We all know who the star of this debate is going to be #DemDebate

15.

John Delaney's face after he gets dunked on for the 1000th time by Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders #DemDebate
YSV Johnn @JohnAlFannan

John Delaney's face after he gets dunked on for the 1000th time by Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders #DemDebate

16.

“Bitch what?” (The sequel) #DemDebate
Maddie Wagner @MWagner97

“Bitch what?” (The sequel) #DemDebate

17.

This feels like a West Wing episode fucked an auction.
Bradley Whitford @WhitfordBradley

This feels like a West Wing episode fucked an auction.

18.

tc @chillmage

19.

Why does Tim Ryan always look like he sees a ghost and can’t tell anyone about it #DemDebate
Morgan @morganbernice98

Why does Tim Ryan always look like he sees a ghost and can’t tell anyone about it #DemDebate

20.

sorry, I had to, I don’t make the rules #DemDebates
shauna @goldengateblond

sorry, I had to, I don’t make the rules #DemDebates

