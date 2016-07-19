There Are Some Pretty Sweet Dance Moves Happening On The RNC Floor
They came to dance dance dance dance.
Amid the hustle and bustle of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, delegates took some time to unwind through dance.
There was hand raising!
Enthusiastic swaying!
And even partner dancing!
Some were in tree (?) hats!
And cowboy hats!
Some people liked watching the dancing.
Others not so much.
Dance like no one is watching, delegates!
