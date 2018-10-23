People Are Applauding This Dad For Calling Out Toxic Masculinity After His 5-Year-Old Was Bullied

This week, Gouveia had an experience with his middle son, Sam, that filled him with sadness and anger. He shared the story on Twitter in a thread that's gone viral.

Sam, who is 5, is the type of kid his dad said many would describe as a "boy’s boy." He likes to get dirty, loves trucks and sports, but also loves to carry purses.

For the past few years, Sam has also loved to get his nails done by his grandma, who used to do nails for a living. His dad says Sam thinks they “look beautiful.”

When my wife picked him up from school he collapsed into her arms and cried uncontrollably. He was devastated at how other kids turned on him, even his friends. He asked them to stop but that just made it worse. Only 1 kid stood up for him.

Gouveia wrote that Sam wore his nails to school when he was younger without issue. However, on Tuesday, he came home in tears, saying that he was bullied all day for his polish.

I know these kids are only in kindergarten but this toxic masculinity bullshit is LEARNED. Learned most of the time from parents. So parents, I hope you’re proud. I hope this is what you wanted. I hope you’re satisfied.

Obviously, Gouveia was heartsick over his son's pain. He decided to share the story to speak out against toxic masculinity, saying it is pervasive in our culture.

Gouveia told BuzzFeed News he decided to speak out because, as a father of three sons, he has seen "how dangerous these boxes we put boys into really are."

"My oldest loved the movie Frozen five years ago, but when a parent made a comment at a bus stop that that was a 'girl movie,' he completely shut down," he said. "He wouldn't watch it, wouldn't sing the songs, wouldn't dance to it. It was ridiculously sad and unnecessary.

"I think gender norms are a problem for everyone and while we've empowered girls to do and be anything, the same doesn't hold true for boys," he said. "I speak out to change that."

He said he wants all parents to "allow our boys to experience their full range of emotions without fear or shame."