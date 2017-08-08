BuzzFeed News

People Are Losing Their Minds Over The Intense As Fuck "Bachelorette" Ending

"The Bachelorette got me feeling like election night again, is this real or what?"

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on August 8, 2017, at 11:15 a.m. ET

Last night on the finale of The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay chose Bryan over Peter, and the couple got engaged.

Twitter: @BacheloretteABC

However, the proposal came after things got fucking REAL between Rachel and Peter. Their breakup was intense.

she had to take her eyelashes off she was crying so much OH MY GOD RACHEL WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU DOING… https://t.co/pi5HbTdUAY
Hannah Sargent @hannahsargento

she had to take her eyelashes off she was crying so much OH MY GOD RACHEL WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU DOING… https://t.co/pi5HbTdUAY

Basically, Rachel wanted Peter to propose, but he wasn't ready. He begged her to give their relationship a shot, but she decided to choose Bryan. They both SOBBED.

Rachel is crying... Peter is crying... The Camera man is crying... Everyone is crying #TeamPeter #TheBachelorette… https://t.co/ONqynpq53B
Balkîssa @nathybarry18

Rachel is crying... Peter is crying... The Camera man is crying... Everyone is crying #TeamPeter #TheBachelorette… https://t.co/ONqynpq53B

Rachel said she cried so hard, her eyelashes came off. Everyone watching felt the intensity and couldn't deal.

Rachel: cries her eyelashes off for Peter (Still picks Bryan in the end) #TheBachelerotteFinale
Ryann 🖤 @rayran17

Rachel: cries her eyelashes off for Peter (Still picks Bryan in the end) #TheBachelerotteFinale

The emotions over her choice were way too much to handle.

RACHEL CHOSE BRIAN BY DEFAULT IT SHOULDVE BEEN PETER SHE WAS SOBBING WHEN THEY BROKE UP EVEN HER EYELASHES FELL OFF… https://t.co/Ru54egQ1k9
mikayla @mikizzzzle

RACHEL CHOSE BRIAN BY DEFAULT IT SHOULDVE BEEN PETER SHE WAS SOBBING WHEN THEY BROKE UP EVEN HER EYELASHES FELL OFF… https://t.co/Ru54egQ1k9

Some people were just confused.

my thought process watching this bachelorette finale: ?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
Maya Kosoff @mekosoff

my thought process watching this bachelorette finale: ?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

Like, is there a mistake here?

#TheBacheloretteFinale i'm waiting for steve harvey to come out and tell us there's been a mistake...
caroline morrow @cxrolemxrie

#TheBacheloretteFinale i'm waiting for steve harvey to come out and tell us there's been a mistake...

We have some questions.

Yes Rachel I have a lot of questions..... #BacheloretteFinale
Lily 🌸 @lilyyggo

Yes Rachel I have a lot of questions..... #BacheloretteFinale

The bachelorette got me feeling like election night again is this real or what #TheBacheloretteFinale
Princess Thompson✨ @boiitsprincess

The bachelorette got me feeling like election night again is this real or what #TheBacheloretteFinale

Others were just sad about the ending.

How I feel about The Bachelorette finale and revealing the winner before the end of the show #TheBacheloretteFinale
Sav @savanna_krull

How I feel about The Bachelorette finale and revealing the winner before the end of the show #TheBacheloretteFinale

People were really disappointed.

That was the most disappointing end to the bachelorette that I could have ever imagined #TheBacheloretteFinale
Josie Anglin @JosieAnglin

That was the most disappointing end to the bachelorette that I could have ever imagined #TheBacheloretteFinale

Noooo.

Me walking out of the living room after #TheBacheloretteFinale
Shelby Steffenhagen @shelbynell

Me walking out of the living room after #TheBacheloretteFinale

Fuck this shit.

Everyone watching bachelorette #TheBacheloretteFinale
Matthew Bowden @mrbowden695

Everyone watching bachelorette #TheBacheloretteFinale

And many declared their time/lives/heart/souls had been wasted on this crap.

I feel like The Bachelorette owes me cash or an apology dinner... anything for the 3hrs of my life I just wasted. #TheBacheloretteFinale
Dayja Arnold @DayjaArnold

I feel like The Bachelorette owes me cash or an apology dinner... anything for the 3hrs of my life I just wasted. #TheBacheloretteFinale

Why God, why?

me after I realized I just wasted 2 months watching the bachelorette for this trash ending #BacheloretteFinale
cerys @cerysrogerss

me after I realized I just wasted 2 months watching the bachelorette for this trash ending #BacheloretteFinale

"Well this was a complete waste of a season."

Well this was a complete waste of a season #TheBacheloretteFinale
sal @sal_luke

Well this was a complete waste of a season #TheBacheloretteFinale

The feelings were so strong, no one should be expected to go to work after this.

Me:Hey Boss it's me, I can't come in today, I'm sick. Boss:What's wrong? Me:The Bachelorette Finale Boss:Say No More #TheBacheloretteFinale
Huge Fat Loser @hugefatloser

Me:Hey Boss it's me, I can't come in today, I'm sick. Boss:What's wrong? Me:The Bachelorette Finale Boss:Say No More #TheBacheloretteFinale

We are all victims.

Who else feels personally victimized by this season of the bachelorette #TheBacheloretteFinale
Jakari 🤘🏽 @JakariHudson

Who else feels personally victimized by this season of the bachelorette #TheBacheloretteFinale

And need to reclaim our time.

Me after watching the entire season of the Bachelorette just to watch her settle for the weakest mf… https://t.co/CUBzCqo2hC
Siwe Sosibo @SiweSosibo

Me after watching the entire season of the Bachelorette just to watch her settle for the weakest mf… https://t.co/CUBzCqo2hC

We R done with this trash show.

My first time watching the bachelorette &amp; it ended in trash. How do I get my time &amp; emotions back?… https://t.co/cEnV6sSfLK
🇳🇬 yeji. @edgyyeji

My first time watching the bachelorette &amp; it ended in trash. How do I get my time &amp; emotions back?… https://t.co/cEnV6sSfLK

OK, just kidding. We will watch Bachelor in Paradise.

I'm done with this damn show (see y'all next week for Bachelor in Patadise tho) #TheBacheloretteFinale
awilda @awildeee

I'm done with this damn show (see y'all next week for Bachelor in Patadise tho) #TheBacheloretteFinale

See you Monday.

Me: I HATE THIS FRANCHISE! Me next week during Bachelor in Paradise: #TheBacheloretteFinale
EMC @HeyItsEbbi

Me: I HATE THIS FRANCHISE! Me next week during Bachelor in Paradise: #TheBacheloretteFinale

