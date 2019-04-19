These Parents Got A Hilarious Surprise When Their Daughters' Claims That A "Creature" Was Living In Their Room Turned Out To Be Real

Caitlin Burch is a mother of two daughter, ages 7 and 10, living in what she described as the "country" in Ohio, just north of Columbus.

Burch told BuzzFeed News she definitely is not a "country girl," despite where she lives.

"I'm very much a suburban girl. Not into wildlife at all," she said.



Last summer, though, Burch and her family had an encounter with wildlife that was seriously hilarious. After she told the story on Twitter this week, it went viral.

Burch explained to BuzzFeed News that her daughters had come to her and her husband, Bryan, claiming "there was something in their room."



"They used the words 'creature' and 'rat,'" she said. "The 7-year-old insisted that there was something...The 7-year-old would not sleep in her room. They sleep in their room every night, but I told her she could sleep in the guest room that night if it made her feel better."

Burch and her husband checked the room, didn't find anything, and told their girls it was probably nothing. Burch said she considered it could be a mouse, so she bought some traps and set them up.

Finally, after a few days, their older daughter ran into their room. Burch's husband went to go check it out, and saw that his daughters were right.