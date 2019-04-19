These Parents Got A Hilarious Surprise When Their Daughters' Claims That A "Creature" Was Living In Their Room Turned Out To Be Real
"I'm thankful that the girls were willing to ever go to sleep in the house again."
Caitlin Burch is a mother of two daughter, ages 7 and 10, living in what she described as the "country" in Ohio, just north of Columbus.
Burch told BuzzFeed News she definitely is not a "country girl," despite where she lives.
"I'm very much a suburban girl. Not into wildlife at all," she said.
Last summer, though, Burch and her family had an encounter with wildlife that was seriously hilarious. After she told the story on Twitter this week, it went viral.
Burch explained to BuzzFeed News that her daughters had come to her and her husband, Bryan, claiming "there was something in their room."
"They used the words 'creature' and 'rat,'" she said. "The 7-year-old insisted that there was something...The 7-year-old would not sleep in her room. They sleep in their room every night, but I told her she could sleep in the guest room that night if it made her feel better."
Burch and her husband checked the room, didn't find anything, and told their girls it was probably nothing. Burch said she considered it could be a mouse, so she bought some traps and set them up.
Finally, after a few days, their older daughter ran into their room. Burch's husband went to go check it out, and saw that his daughters were right.
The "creature" was actually a possum. It had been living in their daughters' room for three days.
"It had crawled into one of the dresses hanging in the closet," Burch said. "It was peeking out of the neck hole."
Needless to say, the girls were vindicated.
"It's very much an 'I told you so' moment for them," she said. "We realized after the fact that we should have noticed some things. Some toys knocked over. Dog's food missing, so we know it had been in the rest of the house too. The dog never made a peep the whole time it was in the house."
It took Burch's husband about two hours to remove the possum and send it back out to the wilderness where it belonged.
This week, Chrissy Teigen tweeted about her daughter's hamster vanishing and trying to lure him out with peanut butter.
Burch responded with her possum story, which quickly went viral.
Burch said she didn't expect to get so many responses, but her family is loving it.
"My girls have thought this whole thing was hilarious. I told them my next tattoo is definitely going to be a possum or opossum, I don't even know which one it actually is," she said.
She added: "I'm thankful that the girls were willing to ever go to sleep in the house again."
