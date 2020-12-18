Police in the Northern California city of Petaluma said Thursday night that they found no evidence of a crime after investigating allegations by a mom influencer that a couple tried to kidnap her kids in a local craft store. Police officials said they have instead found evidence that supports the accused couple's version of events.

Katie Sorensen's tale of barely escaping a pair of kidnappers at her local Michael's blew up social media this week after she posted it on her Instagram account, @motherhoodessentials.



BuzzFeed News has also made contact with a family member of the accused couple, who said the couple are of Latino descent, have five children between them, and two grandchildren. (BuzzFeed News is not naming the family member since the accused family's name has not been made public.)

They are horrified at the allegations against the couple, who they say were shopping and speaking about their own grandchildren, not Sorensen's kids, in the store. They accused Sorensen of racial profiling.

"This isn’t the first racist injustice to occur in Petaluma by a long shot, but we are definitely grateful that in this case the truth was rightfully pursued," they said.

In two videos posted on her Instagram account on Monday, Sorensen told her audience that she had been the victim of an "attempted kidnap" a week prior. She described how a couple had followed her around the store, made comments about her children, and that the male had even lunged at her stroller.

After her videos went viral, the Petaluma Police Department released a statement on the incident, saying Sorensen provided new details in her video she had not given them in her initial report that could constitute a crime. When they re-interviewed Sorensen on Monday, she repeated the new allegations.

"She was definitive that the couple approached her children’s stroller and that the male reached for it; she stated she would testify to that fact, and that she wanted the couple prosecuted," the department said in a press release.

Police say they were able to identify the couple soon after, and contacted them through social media. The couple immediately responded, and have been cooperative.