The Teens Are Doing Coronavirus Lockdown Right

Teens are doing quarantine right.

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on March 13, 2020, at 12:01 p.m. ET

Many universities and high schools have closed this week in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

While this is a scary time, high school and college students are embracing being at home and finding the silver lining in all of this.

@bubbly_worm

part 2?? Also your second @ has the virus 🦠 ##coronavirus ##foryoupage ##onlineschool ##like ##comment

♬ Its Corona time - playboierik21

One guy in particular is going viral after he posted this "hack" for those attending virtual school.

@vladimir_pudding_

when professors say online classes till april 14th... ##xyzbca ##coronavirus ##zoom ##college

♬ we got him - jesusman66

There are even step-by-step instructions.

@iwillinternforgaryvee

this is how people have been changing videocam backrounds. ##coronavirus ##classcanceled ##onlineschool ##schoolonline ##pandemic ##university ##college

♬ original sound - iwillinternforgaryvee

Or you can try this guy's somewhat less-high-tech version.

@ktx.kiki

bruh fr 🤣🤣🎮 ##funny ##onlineschool ##coronavirus ##covid19 ##memes ##gamer ##relatable ##runnin ##lifeathome ##PlayWithLife ##fyp ##foryou ##tiktok

♬ Online School - ktx.kiki

All you need is a printer.

@vueyvo

Did i do sum?!? .....yes i know Liverpool lost, but they didnt lose my love ##greenscreen ##corona ##college ##fyp ##coronavirus

♬ Go Stupid - Polo G, Stunna 4 Vegas & NLE Choppa feat. Mike WiLL Made-It

Even for those paying attention, online school seems pretty chill TBH.

@jaydotmims

Online, or not, imma still be late🥴💀 ##corona ##coronavirus ##fyp ##online ##onlineschool ##lifeathome ##college ##4u

♬ Make me famous - onlybubble69

Live look at me working from home.

@clawquest2

And that’s on online school.. ##myaesthetic ##corona ##onlineschool ##fypage

♬ original sound - stevenjordan171

But be sure to take a lunch break!

@nishthefish

Bump corona ##corona ##coronavirus ##covid19 ##onlineschool ##fyp

♬ Make me famous - onlybubble69

Students are also sharing live looks into their virtual school experiences.

@marcliq

##fyp ##foryourpage ##4u ##coronavirus ##corona ##bathroom ##online ##onlineclass

♬ original sound - marcliq

This guy seems pretty creative.

@littlabit

I love being a history major ##college ##coronavirus ##corona ##educationconnection ##fyp ##ucsb

♬ original sound - littlabit

Although some classes are easier to do virtually than others.

@livbern13

##fyp ##corona ##coronavirus

♬ original sound - coltin.bryant3
@saby.r

all this tik tok experience coming in handy right about now😳 ##coronavirus ##college ##dancemajors ##gobulls ##fyp ##ballet ##overit ##chinesenewyear ##corona

♬ Over it Chinese New Year Remix by JohhnyG - kingvader

Meanwhile, TikTok star @SnarkyMarky posted his interpretation of how professors are adjusting to teaching online.

@snarkymarky

POV: you’re on an online class with your teacher (stay safe y’all! im out of school for three weeks!)

♬ original sound - snarkymarky

Many predicted how awkward graduations will be this year if schools don't reopen.

@noraghazal_

Grandma with the harmal/sage because she thinks that’s the cure for this virus 😂 ##corona ##onlineschool ##lifeathome ##graduation ##fyp ##michigan

♬ Make me famous - onlybubble69

Sigh.

@lylagangx.x

Thanks corona for my unique going away present 🤡 ##onlineschool ##graduation ##college ##clown ##coronaochallenge

♬ original sound - ceo_of_swag
@mydaddoesntwantme

class of 2020 @shiopee ##PlayWithLife ##myaesthetic ##MacysProm ##relationshiptips ##ChilisBirthday ##coronavirus ##corona ##fyp ##4u ##itscoronatime

♬ original sound - mydaddoesntwantme

But above all: Stay safe, everyone! And wash your damn hands.

