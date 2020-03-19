These "Silver Linings" That People Are Sharing During The Coronavirus Quarantine Will Put A Smile On Your Face

"I’d been stressed about how much I was traveling away from my little one this year. Now I’m home for every wake-up and every bedtime, which is her personal paradise."

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today.

Like many parents around the country, journalist Emily Ramshaw is dealing with a new normal of working at home with her young child. However, she is choosing to look at the positives.

Now, she is encouraging others to do so. In a Twitter thread on Wednesday, she called on others to share their "silver linings" to their new situations.

People, if you’ve got silver linings these days, share them! I’ll go: 1. I’d been stressed about how much I was traveling away from my little one this year. Now I’m home for every wake-up and every bedtime, which is her personal paradise.

Ramshaw added that another positive is getting to work from home with her sister, and "we haven’t spent this kind of quality time together since we terrorized each other as teenagers." The two sisters, she said, are FaceTiming with their parents often, which is "probably more consistent quality conversation than we’ve had in ages." Other people soon answered Ramshaw's call. Many people said that connecting with family has been a huge plus side during all of this.

@eramshaw My dad (quarantined because he has cancer) read one of my childhood favorite books to my niece and nephew on FaceTime. Hearing him read it took me back. Nostalgia feels like a warm blanket these days.

And parents are sharing special moments in their kids' lives.

@eramshaw We saw our youngest kid’s first steps...and the weather is nice, every day we are walking and exploring the neighborhood plant life, seeing plants just about to bloom...practicing our counting skills by counting tulips and daffodils 🌷

So much family time!

@eramshaw I'm getting bonus time with my high school senior before he leaves for college. We're cooking and baking together. It's wonderful.

Silver lining to all of this: more family time ❤️

Yesterday: leprechauns. Today: paleontologists. While I miss my classroom kiddos a bunch, A silver lining in the this scenario is I am blessed to watch, nurture and see these two loves grow before my eyes.





The silver lining in this whole thing is I get to start every morning like this... reading to my son.

In fact, all over social media, people are sharing upsides to being able to slow down. Like baking bread.



Getting outside (as long as you're distancing, of course).

Tackling neglected chores.

Starting new habits or hobbies.

Also, everyone's pets are STOKED.

🏡🐶🏘 Dad is having to work from home and Younger Family Girl has had to return from university. ☹️ While the situation is worrying, I like having them here... 😁 It shows even this current dark cloud has a little silver lining... #GoldenRetrievers 🐕😀🐾 #WednesdayThoughts

"It's tough times at the moment, but Tia is happy to have us home all the time now. How can you stay worried or upset with a face like this staring up at you!"

Some even had conspiracy theories. 👀



dogs creating the corona virus so that we have to stay home and can only interact with them.

Others have realized this may be the perfect time to find a new family member.

Just put in an application to foster a dog while quarantine! Phan and I are so excited to see who we get to spend our free time with 🖤