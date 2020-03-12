 Skip To Content
NBA Players Are Just As Stunned As Everyone Else That The 2020 Season Was Suspended

"Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020!"

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on March 12, 2020, at 9:55 a.m. ET

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

NBA players were as shocked as anyone when the league announced Wednesday night it would suspend the 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns.

The sudden decision occurred after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for the virus.

After the league announced the move, current and former players were quick to speak out, saying their concerns ultimately were for anyone affected by the virus.

Thoughts are with everyone affected by this, directly and indirectly (people who can’t work and support their families because of the league suspension.) Take this seriously and make sure to take all the necessary precautions!!!
Thoughts are with everyone affected by this, directly and indirectly (people who can’t work and support their families because of the league suspension.) Take this seriously and make sure to take all the necessary precautions!!!

Well I just hope this will not last long, and I hope everyone stays safe! Take care people, be smart and don’t panic that doesn’t help! See you soon! 🤗💜
Well I just hope this will not last long, and I hope everyone stays safe! Take care people, be smart and don’t panic that doesn’t help! See you soon! 🤗💜

Some shared infographics about the virus.

Sharing this information out of love .. Thank You ⁦@StarburyMarbury⁩ #Covid19#CoronaOutbreak 🤞🏿🙏🏿
Sharing this information out of love .. Thank You ⁦@StarburyMarbury⁩ #Covid19#CoronaOutbreak 🤞🏿🙏🏿

And blasted people who thought the league was overreacting.

Same people spreading it https://t.co/8IWapYBi4g
Same people spreading it https://t.co/8IWapYBi4g

Even the biggest NBA stars like Stephen Curry got involved.

2020 aint it. Don't know what to compare this situation to…just gotta buckle up and take care of yourself and those around you. Basketball will be back at some point but right now, protect yourself and stay safe out there!
2020 aint it. Don't know what to compare this situation to…just gotta buckle up and take care of yourself and those around you. Basketball will be back at some point but right now, protect yourself and stay safe out there!

So did former player Jeremy Lin.

Not gonna lie, I'm scared. But need to remind myself that God is ALWAYS in control. Always. Revelation 1:17 🙏🏼🙏🏼
Not gonna lie, I'm scared. But need to remind myself that God is ALWAYS in control. Always. Revelation 1:17 🙏🏼🙏🏼

LeBron James tweeted that 2020 needed to be canceled. It's already been a bad year for the NBA, after Kobe Bryant's sudden death in January, which came soon after the death of longtime former NBA commissioner David Stern.

Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾
Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾

Many other players agreed.

"A very bad year!"

2020 is being very bad year!! stay safe folks🙏
2020 is being very bad year!! stay safe folks🙏

Of course, some made jokes.

Lol what a fitting way to end the season... #CouldBeTheCasaAzulTalking 🤣🤣🤣
Lol what a fitting way to end the season... #CouldBeTheCasaAzulTalking 🤣🤣🤣

And came through with the real questions.

They canceling school, games, etc... they canceling BILLS too???? Asking for a friend 🧐🤔
They canceling school, games, etc... they canceling BILLS too???? Asking for a friend 🧐🤔

"THIS SUCKS."

MOMS ALWAYS SAID, “DON’T BITE THE HAND THAT FEEDS YOU..” 🤦🏽‍♂️ Be Well Folks. THIS SUCKS! 🖤
MOMS ALWAYS SAID, “DON’T BITE THE HAND THAT FEEDS YOU..” 🤦🏽‍♂️ Be Well Folks. THIS SUCKS! 🖤

Others though, like CJ McCollum, had some good advice for players who now have a lot of free time on their hands.

I hope all the players take some time to really work on life outside of basketball . Using your resources and celebrity to your advantage . Take the meetings. Diversify and learn to explore other avenues of income while you’re still in the league. Bc when it’s over it’s over !
I hope all the players take some time to really work on life outside of basketball . Using your resources and celebrity to your advantage . Take the meetings. Diversify and learn to explore other avenues of income while you’re still in the league. Bc when it’s over it’s over !

At the end of the day though, it seems even big stars are facing the same worries as the rest of us facing a possible quarantine, as former player Kendrick Perkins put it.

Just waiting on the email from the School District telling me that my Sons school will be closed until further notice! No Basketball to watch, can’t talk about the NBA on ESPN and now Children at home driving me crazy!!! That 2020 life. 😑
Just waiting on the email from the School District telling me that my Sons school will be closed until further notice! No Basketball to watch, can’t talk about the NBA on ESPN and now Children at home driving me crazy!!! That 2020 life. 😑

