We Now Know Why Colton Jumped The Fence On "The Bachelor" And It Actually Was Juicy AF

The most dramatic moment in Bachelor history...but for real tho.

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 4, 2019, at 10:22 p.m. ET

If you've been following Colton Underwood's journey for ~love~ on The Bachelor this season, you know the reason fans keep tuning in is for one reason, and one reason ONLY.

The only reason I’m watching this damn show at this point is for @colton to jump a fence. JUMP THE GD FENCE COLTON. #TheBachelor
The only reason I’m watching this damn show at this point is for @colton to jump a fence. JUMP THE GD FENCE COLTON. #TheBachelor

Is anyone else extremely excited for @colton to FINALLY jump over the fence/gate tonight on the @BachelorABC???? Because I know I am!!! This episode is the only reason I watched this season. #LetsBeHonest
Is anyone else extremely excited for @colton to FINALLY jump over the fence/gate tonight on the @BachelorABC???? Because I know I am!!! This episode is the only reason I watched this season. #LetsBeHonest

I swear the only reason I’m even still watching The Bachelor is to see Colton jump that damn fence #TheBachelor
I swear the only reason I’m even still watching The Bachelor is to see Colton jump that damn fence #TheBachelor

If you're lost, here's an explainer. Way back at the first episode of the season, The Bachelor teased a scene where Colton storms off in a rage, hops a fence, and has to be chased down by producers.

This moment will go down in Bachelor history. #TheBachelor
This moment will go down in Bachelor history. #TheBachelor

Every fan couldn't wait for the drama, and to see what could cause him to do such a thing. And every week, with no fence hop in sight, the anticipation kept building.

#thebachelor COLTON you better jump the fence today
#thebachelor COLTON you better jump the fence today

Me...still waiting for Colton to jump over the fence. #TheBachelor
Me...still waiting for Colton to jump over the fence. #TheBachelor

People got so frustrated, someone even made a Twitter account solely to announce when the jump would happen.

Nah. Why do I let myself get so excited each week? #TheBachelor
Nah. Why do I let myself get so excited each week? #TheBachelor

However, ABC promised fans on social media that Monday night's episode would finally be the night he would jump.

STOP EVERYTHING. This is the night. We promise. #TheBachelor jumps the fence at 8|7c on ABC!
STOP EVERYTHING. This is the night. We promise. #TheBachelor jumps the fence at 8|7c on ABC!

And SPOILER ALERT: He did!

And it was JUICY. After frontrunner contestant Cassie Randolph told him she wasn't sure if she was ready for marriage, Colton begged her to stay.

However, she decided to leave. Cassie told Colton she "wanted to do the best for you," and told him to find someone who was completely in love with him. She said she was worried she couldn't get to the place he wanted them to be in their relationship.

This enraged Colton so much that he...you guessed it...stormed off the show and 👏🏻jumped 👏🏻that 👏🏻fence.

HE HAS JUMPED THE FENCE!!! REPEAT! HE HAS FINALLY JUMPED THE FENCE #TheBachelor
HE HAS JUMPED THE FENCE!!! REPEAT! HE HAS FINALLY JUMPED THE FENCE #TheBachelor

His whereabouts are unknown.

help us please. #TheBachelor
help us please. #TheBachelor

And all the hype...actually...delivered?

FENCE JUMP ENTHUSIASTS RISE FOR YOUR NATIONAL ANTHEM #TheBachelor
FENCE JUMP ENTHUSIASTS RISE FOR YOUR NATIONAL ANTHEM #TheBachelor

It was beautiful.

I WAS NOT LET DOWN THIS FENCE JUMPING SITUATION IS EVERYTHING Chris Harrison trying to open the gate... Just magical #TheBachelor
I WAS NOT LET DOWN THIS FENCE JUMPING SITUATION IS EVERYTHING Chris Harrison trying to open the gate... Just magical #TheBachelor

After years of lies, Chris Harrison's promises came true.

The fact that the fence jump turned out to be part of the season's most important moment and not some throwaway part is something we should all cherish forever. The stars aligned. #TheBachelor
The fact that the fence jump turned out to be part of the season's most important moment and not some throwaway part is something we should all cherish forever. The stars aligned. #TheBachelor

finally. Chris Harrison wasn’t lying when he said this is the MOST dramatic season of #TheBachelor EVER.
finally. Chris Harrison wasn’t lying when he said this is the MOST dramatic season of #TheBachelor EVER.

All of us rn.

YOURE TELLING ME I HAVE TO WAIT A WHOLE WEEK TO FIND OUT WHERE HE WENT #TheBachelor
YOURE TELLING ME I HAVE TO WAIT A WHOLE WEEK TO FIND OUT WHERE HE WENT #TheBachelor

It was the jump heard 'round the world.

when ur at the bar and the jump happens #thebachelor
when ur at the bar and the jump happens #thebachelor

our #fencejump reaction was heard for miles #TheBachelor @BachelorABC
our #fencejump reaction was heard for miles #TheBachelor @BachelorABC

Colton, we salute you.

We witnessed greatness tonight. #TheBachelor
We witnessed greatness tonight. #TheBachelor

As for Colton, we will find off where he ran off to next week, in the season finale.

for once i actually believe that this is the most dramatic season finale yet #TheBachelor see y’all next week
for once i actually believe that this is the most dramatic season finale yet #TheBachelor see y’all next week

