We Now Know Why Colton Jumped The Fence On "The Bachelor" And It Actually Was Juicy AF

If you've been following Colton Underwood's journey for ~love~ on The Bachelor this season, you know the reason fans keep tuning in is for one reason, and one reason ONLY.

The only reason I’m watching this damn show at this point is for @colton to jump a fence. JUMP THE GD FENCE COLTON. #TheBachelor

Is anyone else extremely excited for @colton to FINALLY jump over the fence/gate tonight on the @BachelorABC???? Because I know I am!!! This episode is the only reason I watched this season. #LetsBeHonest

I swear the only reason I’m even still watching The Bachelor is to see Colton jump that damn fence #TheBachelor

If you're lost, here's an explainer. Way back at the first episode of the season, The Bachelor teased a scene where Colton storms off in a rage, hops a fence, and has to be chased down by producers.

This moment will go down in Bachelor history. #TheBachelor

Every fan couldn't wait for the drama, and to see what could cause him to do such a thing. And every week, with no fence hop in sight, the anticipation kept building.

People got so frustrated, someone even made a Twitter account solely to announce when the jump would happen.

Nah. Why do I let myself get so excited each week? #TheBachelor

However, ABC promised fans on social media that Monday night's episode would finally be the night he would jump.

STOP EVERYTHING. This is the night. We promise. #TheBachelor jumps the fence at 8|7c on ABC!

And SPOILER ALERT: He did!

And it was JUICY. After frontrunner contestant Cassie Randolph told him she wasn't sure if she was ready for marriage, Colton begged her to stay.

However, she decided to leave. Cassie told Colton she "wanted to do the best for you," and told him to find someone who was completely in love with him. She said she was worried she couldn't get to the place he wanted them to be in their relationship.

This enraged Colton so much that he...you guessed it...stormed off the show and 👏🏻jumped 👏🏻that 👏🏻fence.