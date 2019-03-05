We Now Know Why Colton Jumped The Fence On "The Bachelor" And It Actually Was Juicy AF
The most dramatic moment in Bachelor history...but for real tho.
If you've been following Colton Underwood's journey for ~love~ on The Bachelor this season, you know the reason fans keep tuning in is for one reason, and one reason ONLY.
If you're lost, here's an explainer. Way back at the first episode of the season, The Bachelor teased a scene where Colton storms off in a rage, hops a fence, and has to be chased down by producers.
Every fan couldn't wait for the drama, and to see what could cause him to do such a thing. And every week, with no fence hop in sight, the anticipation kept building.
People got so frustrated, someone even made a Twitter account solely to announce when the jump would happen.
However, ABC promised fans on social media that Monday night's episode would finally be the night he would jump.
And SPOILER ALERT: He did!
And it was JUICY. After frontrunner contestant Cassie Randolph told him she wasn't sure if she was ready for marriage, Colton begged her to stay.
However, she decided to leave. Cassie told Colton she "wanted to do the best for you," and told him to find someone who was completely in love with him. She said she was worried she couldn't get to the place he wanted them to be in their relationship.
This enraged Colton so much that he...you guessed it...stormed off the show and 👏🏻jumped 👏🏻that 👏🏻fence.
His whereabouts are unknown.
And all the hype...actually...delivered?
It was beautiful.
After years of lies, Chris Harrison's promises came true.
All of us rn.
It was the jump heard 'round the world.
Colton, we salute you.
As for Colton, we will find off where he ran off to next week, in the season finale.
