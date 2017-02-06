That Sexy Mr. Clean Commercial Is Now A Truly Absurd NSFW Meme
We all saw this coming.
ICYMI (even though there's no way you did) Mr. Clean released this actually absurd Super Bowl commercial featuring a ~sexy~ Mr. Clean.
Of course, now the meme factory has exploded and way too many of them are NSFW.
People appreciated the cleaning god's "thicc"-ness.
"MR. CLEAN DUMB THICC."
ADVERTISEMENT
People really went there.
This one's not so bad.
OK.
Oh no.
ADVERTISEMENT
It really got detailed.
The internet is wild.
Pray for Mr. Clean, America.
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.