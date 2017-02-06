BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

That Sexy Mr. Clean Commercial Is Now A Truly Absurd NSFW Meme

news

That Sexy Mr. Clean Commercial Is Now A Truly Absurd NSFW Meme

We all saw this coming.

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 6, 2017, at 12:02 p.m. ET

ICYMI (even though there's no way you did) Mr. Clean released this actually absurd Super Bowl commercial featuring a ~sexy~ Mr. Clean.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Of course, now the meme factory has exploded and way too many of them are NSFW.

Mr. Clean's stroke is probably 🔥🔥🔥
Peachy Merry Cone @BtSquared2

Mr. Clean's stroke is probably 🔥🔥🔥

Reply Retweet Favorite

People appreciated the cleaning god's "thicc"-ness.

Mr Clean is T H I C C
Craig/Mini Ladd @MiniLaddd

Mr Clean is T H I C C

Reply Retweet Favorite

"MR. CLEAN DUMB THICC."

MR CLEAN DUMB THICC GOT DAYUM
stanley toobrick @codeinefolk

MR CLEAN DUMB THICC GOT DAYUM

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

People really went there.

Mr. Clean mopping up the puddle under your wife
Jess Dweck @TheDweck

Mr. Clean mopping up the puddle under your wife

Reply Retweet Favorite

This one's not so bad.

Mr. Clean : 50 Shades of Bleach #SuperBowl
Wally Koch @Wally_Koch

Mr. Clean : 50 Shades of Bleach #SuperBowl

Reply Retweet Favorite

OK.

When she tells you she has a boyfriend now but also that she's still gonna hit u up regularly to come thru
Desus Nice @desusnice

When she tells you she has a boyfriend now but also that she's still gonna hit u up regularly to come thru

Reply Retweet Favorite

Oh no.

Mr. Clean wringing out your girl's panties like
Rachel Fisher @TheRachelFisher

Mr. Clean wringing out your girl's panties like

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

It really got detailed.

When she bout to slide thru later so you cleaning up
StarBoy🌟👑 @NEV_KingTut

When she bout to slide thru later so you cleaning up

Reply Retweet Favorite

The internet is wild.

I like the way she rock her hips, then wave and sip. Rock her hips......
Well First of All @TMikaMouse

I like the way she rock her hips, then wave and sip. Rock her hips......

Reply Retweet Favorite

Pray for Mr. Clean, America.

When she hit you with the "omw daddy" text and you at the crib
Fuck your opinion @Noworriezzzz

When she hit you with the "omw daddy" text and you at the crib

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT