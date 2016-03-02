BuzzFeed News

What Was Up With Chris Christie During Trump's Victory Speech?

politics

Is everything alright, Chris?

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on March 1, 2016, at 10:33 p.m. ET

Last week, ex-presidential candidate and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie surprised many when he chose to endorse Donald Trump as the Republican nominee.

Jewel Samad / AFP / Getty Images

So on Super Tuesday, Christie introduced Trump in Florida after the real estate mogul won several states. The governor then stood behind Trump as he gave his victory speech.

Except some people noticed he didn't seem too...happy?

Chris Christie looks like he's going to cry.
Jeffrey Goldberg @JeffreyGoldberg

Chris Christie looks like he's going to cry.

Some people thought Christie seemed sad.

Christie looking like he's trying not to cry. #stockholmsyndrome
Kelly Lynch @kellylynch

Christie looking like he's trying not to cry. #stockholmsyndrome

One person said he seemed like he was going to "cry, faint or throw up."

I can't decide whether Chris Christie looks like he's ready to cry, faint or throw up.
Julia Love @byJuliaLove

I can't decide whether Chris Christie looks like he's ready to cry, faint or throw up.

What's wrong, Chris?

No Christie No cry #SuperTuesday
Corinne @corinneokeefe

No Christie No cry #SuperTuesday

"The only guarantee of what happens next in this election is that Chris Christie will cry himself to sleep tonight," wrote one viewer.

The only guarantee of what happens next in this election is that Chris Christie will cry himself to sleep tonight.
BRAWL GIAMATTI @david_wolkin

The only guarantee of what happens next in this election is that Chris Christie will cry himself to sleep tonight.

Other people thought he seemed angry.

The Christie death stare on Trump is what the Internet was made for. Don't disappoint me.
Chris Cillizza @TheFix

The Christie death stare on Trump is what the Internet was made for. Don't disappoint me.

Some thought he was mad at himself.

Christie looking MAD somber and disappointed in himself while introducing Drumpf #SuperTuesday
Daniel José Older @djolder

Christie looking MAD somber and disappointed in himself while introducing Drumpf #SuperTuesday

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Good lord the face of Christie is the face of a man who has seen death and the abyss and the great awful sea of oblivion," one person wrote.

good lord the face of Christie is the face of a man who has seen death and the abyss and the great awful sea of oblivion
Faine Greenwood @faineg

good lord the face of Christie is the face of a man who has seen death and the abyss and the great awful sea of oblivion

As Christie's demeanor remained gloomy, people started to get a little worried.

If Christie blinks in Morse code, he's being held hostage.
Ben Shapiro @benshapiro

If Christie blinks in Morse code, he's being held hostage.

Is he OK?

I genuinely believe Chris Christie is being held hostage right now #SuperTuesday #MakeDonaldDrumpfAgain #MakeAmericaGreatAgain
Ryan MacDonald @the_rymac

I genuinely believe Chris Christie is being held hostage right now #SuperTuesday #MakeDonaldDrumpfAgain #MakeAmericaGreatAgain

"Chris Christie sounds like an entirely different man," one guy said. "Like he's reading from a hostage script."

Chris Christie sounds like an entirely different man. Like he's reading from a hostage script. #FreddieNoNose
Aaron Polkey @apolkey

Chris Christie sounds like an entirely different man. Like he's reading from a hostage script. #FreddieNoNose

Praying 4 U, Gov. Christie.

"Governor Christie, r u ok"
ಠ_ಠ @MikeIsaac

"Governor Christie, r u ok"

