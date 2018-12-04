BuzzFeed News

Parents Are Sharing Adorable Pics Of Their Babies In Helmets To Support Chrissy Teigen's Son

"Just fixin' my melon!"

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on December 3, 2018, at 9:33 p.m. ET

Chrissy Teigen shared a photo Monday of her infant son, Miles, rocking a new accessory: a helmet.

The model, chef, and TV personality wrote on social media that her son, who was born in May, got the helmet due to his "adorable slightly misshapen head."

"If you see pictures, don't feel bad for him because he's just fixing his flat [head] and honestly he's probably gonna be even cuter with it somehow," Teigen told her Twitter followers.

And she was right.

Teigen shared photos of Miles after he got his new helmet and of course he looked cuter than ever.

Many parents saw her photo and told Teigen she shouldn't worry about Miles getting a helmet.

@chrissyteigen My daughter was born with Craniosynostosis. At 8 months, her skull was removed and reshaped. Today, she is a healthy, happy 7 year old! Go Miles! #CranioWArriors https://t.co/Oa8rWmerX6
BePresent77 @TD6030

@chrissyteigen My daughter was born with Craniosynostosis. At 8 months, her skull was removed and reshaped. Today, she is a healthy, happy 7 year old! Go Miles! #CranioWArriors https://t.co/Oa8rWmerX6

They also began sharing adorable photos of their own kids rocking their helmets, and OMG.

@chrissyteigen Is this the official babies with helmets thread?
Jennifer Smith @jenamer

@chrissyteigen Is this the official babies with helmets thread?

They pointed out the perks: smushed cheeks!

@chrissyteigen Their little cheeks get pushed forward and it’s the cutest.
EMP @EMckp

@chrissyteigen Their little cheeks get pushed forward and it’s the cutest.

EXTRA cute.

@chrissyteigen They look EXTRA cute in their helmets 😍
Ladena♈Patron🖤 @ladenapatron

@chrissyteigen They look EXTRA cute in their helmets 😍

Some even shared how they made it fashion.

@chrissyteigen My cutie pie nieces in their animal print helmets! 🥰
Paige Alexis @xopaigelip

@chrissyteigen My cutie pie nieces in their animal print helmets! 🥰

Or how it helped them with baby cosplay.

@chrissyteigen My son had a helmet! It went by so quick and his head is gorgeous now!
Kate @fraggle5512

@chrissyteigen My son had a helmet! It went by so quick and his head is gorgeous now!

Or paid homage to female role models!

@chrissyteigen My cousin went with an Amelia Earhart theme!
Maggie @Phat_Maggie

@chrissyteigen My cousin went with an Amelia Earhart theme!

It just takes a little creativity!

@chrissyteigen Had to share my girls' helmet photos - amazing what a little paint and some super cute stickers can do! https://t.co/r38hZa5MeT
Amy Nichols @amynichols

@chrissyteigen Had to share my girls' helmet photos - amazing what a little paint and some super cute stickers can do! https://t.co/r38hZa5MeT

@chrissyteigen We are helmet graduates! It will be over before you know it. Plus, it is sneaky adorable. #justfixinmymelon https://t.co/PR3l57kyO9
Brittney Billiter @CoachBriBills

@chrissyteigen We are helmet graduates! It will be over before you know it. Plus, it is sneaky adorable. #justfixinmymelon https://t.co/PR3l57kyO9

Teigen later tweeted that she thought it was very sweet how many parents shared their own pics in support.

it is SO cute. you guys are very sweet. https://t.co/IiPJ5WiT7U
christine teigen @chrissyteigen

it is SO cute. you guys are very sweet. https://t.co/IiPJ5WiT7U

Enjoy your new look, Miles!

