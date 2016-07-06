BuzzFeed News

Chrissy Teigen Sent A Fan A Blender After She Tweeted About Needing One

Dear @ChrissyTeigen, I need a new car. Please help.

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on July 6, 2016, at 3:51 p.m. ET

Chrissy Teigen made a Twitter fan's day by sending her a blender as a gift after she tweeted about needing one.

Instagram: @chrissyteigen

The saga started last week, when a fan named Amina tweeted innocently about getting distracted while shopping on Amazon.

Went on amazon for a blender and ended up buying @chrissyteigen 's cookbook
Some other Amina. @DefNotAmina

Went on amazon for a blender and ended up buying @chrissyteigen 's cookbook

Teigen noticed the tweet, and offered to buy Amina a blender herself.

Ima send u a blender dm me your address https://t.co/gVE4B2paJa
christine teigen @chrissyteigen

Ima send u a blender dm me your address https://t.co/gVE4B2paJa

She said that she had settled on a Vitamix, but then things got a little feisty.

I DM'ed Amina that I would send her a Vitamix and literally 3 seconds later I got a notification saying @Vitamix is now following. SPIES!?
christine teigen @chrissyteigen

I DM'ed Amina that I would send her a Vitamix and literally 3 seconds later I got a notification saying @Vitamix is now following. SPIES!?

Blender companies started going OFF.

Who knew blenders had so much personality?

On Wednesday, Amina actually got the blender!

For all the non-believers, the blender has arrived! Thank You @chrissyteigen
Some other Amina. @DefNotAmina

For all the non-believers, the blender has arrived! Thank You @chrissyteigen

For those curious, Teigen went with the Vitamix.

Twitter: @DefNotAmina
And it came with some pretty sweet wrapping paper.

Twitter: @DefNotAmina

Teigen confirmed she sent the blender (and the amazing wrapping paper) herself.

And now, the conclusion to blender wars https://t.co/MHnJn8C4tv
christine teigen @chrissyteigen

And now, the conclusion to blender wars https://t.co/MHnJn8C4tv

And according to other fans, Teigen has played Santa more than once on Twitter.

OMG OMG!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 @chrissyteigen You are so amazing!! I LOVE YOU! 😭😭 Thank you! ❤❤❤
Sinovuyo @Cnovuyo_M

OMG OMG!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 @chrissyteigen You are so amazing!! I LOVE YOU! 😭😭 Thank you! ❤❤❤

What will Teigen's fans ask for next?!

Instagram: @chrissyteigen
