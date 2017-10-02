This 24-Year-Old Who Survived Cancer Twice Is Now A Nurse At The Hospital Where She Was Treated

Brown, now 24, underwent chemo for a year at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and went into remission.

When she was 15, her cancer returned.

"I had just tried out for my high school cheerleading team," Brown told ABC News. "I actually ran a mile while I had cancer and had no idea...There weren't symptoms but my mom and dad could tell that something was different about me and they knew that something was a little off."

Again, she underwent chemo, and survived the disease a second time. She credits the staff at the Aflac center as instrumental in helping her family through her treatment.

"The nurses here, as great as they were when I was two — from what my mom says — they were extremely loving and caring and compassionate," she told ABC News. "And, just the love they showed me and my family in our time of need just really helped me. It helped me want to become as kind and as caring and as compassionate as they were for me."