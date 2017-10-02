BuzzFeed News

This 24-Year-Old Who Survived Cancer Twice Is Now A Nurse At The Hospital Where She Was Treated

"Never in a million years did I think that at the age of 24 I would have achieved my biggest and wildest dream — to work at the hospital I was treated at as a child/teenager."

Posted on October 2, 2017

A two-time cancer survivor is now working as a nurse at the same hospital where she was treated for her disease.

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta / Facebook / Via Facebook: ChildrensHealthcareofAtlanta

Montana Brown of Atlanta was two years old when she was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a cancer of the connective tissue, ABC News reported.

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta / Facebook / Via Facebook: ChildrensHealthcareofAtlanta

Brown, now 24, underwent chemo for a year at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and went into remission.

When she was 15, her cancer returned.

"I had just tried out for my high school cheerleading team," Brown told ABC News. "I actually ran a mile while I had cancer and had no idea...There weren't symptoms but my mom and dad could tell that something was different about me and they knew that something was a little off."

Again, she underwent chemo, and survived the disease a second time. She credits the staff at the Aflac center as instrumental in helping her family through her treatment.

"The nurses here, as great as they were when I was two — from what my mom says — they were extremely loving and caring and compassionate," she told ABC News. "And, just the love they showed me and my family in our time of need just really helped me. It helped me want to become as kind and as caring and as compassionate as they were for me."

Brown's experience inspired her to become a pediatric oncology nurse, and last week, she started working at the hospital where she was treated.

ABC News

Brown wrote on Facebook that working at the center was her "wildest dream."

"I'm so overwhelmed with this amazing life that God has chosen to give me," she said. "Never in a million years did I think that at the age of 24 I would have achieved my biggest and wildest dream — to work at the hospital I was treated at as a child/teenager. It's amazing and crazy and awesome and I'm SO excited to work for such an inspirational organization!"

The hospital shared Brown's story on its Facebook page, and pointed out that Brown started working during September, which is childhood cancer awareness month.

View this post on Facebook

People on Facebook said that Brown's story was an inspiration for all the tiny cancer fighters out there.

"Praying my daughter, who fought brain cancer, gets this same opportunity!!!" one woman wrote. "Cancer has a way of putting life in perspective and making you dream bigger!"

BuzzFeed News has contacted Brown and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta for comment.

