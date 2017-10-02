This 24-Year-Old Who Survived Cancer Twice Is Now A Nurse At The Hospital Where She Was Treated
"Never in a million years did I think that at the age of 24 I would have achieved my biggest and wildest dream — to work at the hospital I was treated at as a child/teenager."
A two-time cancer survivor is now working as a nurse at the same hospital where she was treated for her disease.
Montana Brown of Atlanta was two years old when she was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a cancer of the connective tissue, ABC News reported.
Brown's experience inspired her to become a pediatric oncology nurse, and last week, she started working at the hospital where she was treated.
The hospital shared Brown's story on its Facebook page, and pointed out that Brown started working during September, which is childhood cancer awareness month.
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.