Cher Totally Destroyed A Random Woman Who Replied To Her Tweet About DACA And People Are Shook

Cher Totally Destroyed A Random Woman Who Replied To Her Tweet About DACA And People Are Shook

Do u believe in life after L?

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 5, 2017, at 4:12 p.m. ET

You all know Cher, legend of sound and stage.

You also know her as a legend of Twitter, both of tweeting on her own and destroying people who come for her.

@cgrebellion I beg your pardon? Walk a mile in my Thigh Highs B4 you Disrespect me!
Cher @cher

@cgrebellion I beg your pardon? Walk a mile in my Thigh Highs B4 you Disrespect me!

She also likes to tweet about politics, and she has opinions!

Whats the matter with democrats ⁉️They Had HUGE Chance 2Take Congress,BUT 1.CAMPAIGN SLOGAN…I Can't Remember it🤣2.NO MESSAGE,3.CANDIDATES⁉️
Cher @cher

Whats the matter with democrats ⁉️They Had HUGE Chance 2Take Congress,BUT 1.CAMPAIGN SLOGAN…I Can’t Remember it🤣2.NO MESSAGE,3.CANDIDATES⁉️

So, when the Trump administration decided to "rescind" the DACA program on Tuesday, Cher unleashed her thoughts.

🇺🇸HAS BEEN OUR DREAMERS ONLY HOME‼️HOW CAN WE THROW THEM INTO THE WILDERNESS.TRUMP IS COMPLETE COWARD🙅‍♂️,WHY DIDNT HE END DACA"HIMSELF"ON 📺
Cher @cher

🇺🇸HAS BEEN OUR DREAMERS ONLY HOME‼️HOW CAN WE THROW THEM INTO THE WILDERNESS.TRUMP IS COMPLETE COWARD🙅‍♂️,WHY DIDNT HE END DACA“HIMSELF”ON 📺

The icon also declared that she would personally be welcoming DREAMers into her own home for protection.

Those Who Can Must Take a DREAMER In2 Their Home &amp; Protect Them‼️I'm Ready 2 Do This &amp; 🙏🏻Others in MY BUSINESS WILL DO THE SAME‼️SANCTUARY
Cher @cher

Those Who Can Must Take a DREAMER In2 Their Home &amp; Protect Them‼️I’m Ready 2 Do This &amp; 🙏🏻Others in MY BUSINESS WILL DO THE SAME‼️SANCTUARY

One woman (name blurred to protect the dragged) decided to challenge Cher on her promise. It did not go well.

Cher not only noticed the woman's response, but responded with FIRE. "Then keep your eyes open bitch."

Twitter

People on Twitter were, frankly, shook.

They were singed by the burn.

@negaversace @nately cher firing off that last tweet
┬┴┬┴┤◕_◕) @malteserubble

@negaversace @nately cher firing off that last tweet

And many applauded Cher for her stance.

@cher @bwebb56 That was a read 😂👏🏽💁🏽
RainbowPride69 @AlbertRainbow69

@cher @bwebb56 That was a read 😂👏🏽💁🏽

She went there!

@peaceful_birdie @ashleycnicole_ @bwebb56 @cher Like for real.....she should of stayed in her gotdamn place 😩😂😂 Che… https://t.co/n8UMlKoCRF
LatriceRenee @Detroiter4life

@peaceful_birdie @ashleycnicole_ @bwebb56 @cher Like for real.....she should of stayed in her gotdamn place 😩😂😂 Che… https://t.co/n8UMlKoCRF

"Cher did NOT come to play with you hoes."

cher did NOT come to play with you hoes
joe 👅 @jxedeal

cher did NOT come to play with you hoes

They began to express their appreciation for the troll in song.

do you believe in life after being bodied by Cher
ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ &amp; Knuckles @Rokashi

do you believe in life after being bodied by Cher

"Do you believe that they just took that L?"

@emilyhughes @Four_Pins do you believe that they just took that L?
Raymond @ProbablyRaymond

@emilyhughes @Four_Pins do you believe that they just took that L?

Others wondered if the person could ever come back from that.

COP: sir calm down. what did cher tweet at u exactly [i see cher in the window doing a throat-slice gesture] ME: nah forget i said anything
Bob Vulfov @bobvulfov

COP: sir calm down. what did cher tweet at u exactly [i see cher in the window doing a throat-slice gesture] ME: nah forget i said anything

The woman has since deleted the tweet and made her account private. But she did have one final missive.

