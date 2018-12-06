The Cheesecake Factory Offered Free Cheesecake And It Really Became A Huge Mess

On Wednesday, the Cheesecake Factory teamed up with DoorDash to provide a special treat: 40,000 slices of FREE cheesecake delivered in the US.

The promotion was in honor of the restaurant chain's 40th anniversary. The company is also offering free delivery on DoorDash until Dec. 11.

DEVELOPING: Police and medics on scene of large crowd at the Clarendon Cheesecake Factory amid a free cheesecake promotion https://t.co/92Tpaapybs

However, maybe they were a little too stoked. The promotion quickly descended into madness, even leading to an arrest in Virginia.

As first reported by Arlington Now, police were called to a Cheesecake Factory in Arlington due to the huge influx of delivery drivers trying to pick up orders.

Police spokesperson Ashley Savage told the website the scene got “a little hectic." The police department didn't immediately return a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.