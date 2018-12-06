The Cheesecake Factory Offered Free Cheesecake And It Really Became A Huge Mess
Someone even got arrested!
On Wednesday, the Cheesecake Factory teamed up with DoorDash to provide a special treat: 40,000 slices of FREE cheesecake delivered in the US.
The promotion was in honor of the restaurant chain's 40th anniversary. The company is also offering free delivery on DoorDash until Dec. 11.
People were STOKED.
However, maybe they were a little too stoked. The promotion quickly descended into madness, even leading to an arrest in Virginia.
As first reported by Arlington Now, police were called to a Cheesecake Factory in Arlington due to the huge influx of delivery drivers trying to pick up orders.
Police spokesperson Ashley Savage told the website the scene got “a little hectic." The police department didn't immediately return a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.
When officers arrived, one person refused to follow their commands to leave. Another posted a video on Twitter that seems to show some sort of struggle inside.
Savage told Arlington Now that, after struggling with officers, the person was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
“DoorDash was made aware of this incident, and we are cooperating with local law enforcement,” a company spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.
While the incident in Arlington was the most dramatic, restaurants from coast to coast faced a huge influx of delivery drivers trying to help people get the free promo.
They shared photos online of huge lines.
The craziness extended from Florida...
...to the Bay.
Many unhappy customers were upset not only about the wait for their free slice, but also that delivery drivers got caught up in the mess...
...who were the ones actually waiting in these lines.
One person claimed their driver waited for two hours.
Another said their driver was in line for nearly three.
And another called the situation "incredibly unorganized."
"I feel so awful for all the delivery drivers for @DoorDash The driver was so apologetic and kept in constant contact with me."
Delivery drivers said on social media the promotion made it harder to do their jobs.
One person said on Twitter some of the drivers waited in the freezing cold to try to work.
"Stood out in the freezing cold & I literally mean below freezing temps. So unorganized!"
But those who did get their slice seemed pretty happy.
As one person on Instagram put it, it was "so effing worth the wait."
The Cheesecake Factory did not immediately return a request for comment.
