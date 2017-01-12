BuzzFeed News

People Are Trolling The New Logo For The Chargers

"They literally took the Dodgers logo, italicized it and added a bolt..."

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on January 12, 2017, at 12:08 p.m. ET

On Thursday, San Diego Chargers owner Dean Spanos announced his team will move to LA in 2017.

A letter from Dean Spanos
Los Angeles Chargers @Chargers

A letter from Dean Spanos

The team also unveiled its ~new~ logo. However, the Chargers immediately got trolled online because... well look at it.

The fact that the @Chargers just ripped off the Dodgers colors and logo and added a bolt is hilarious. Like really?…
Jim McIntosh @JJMcIntosh

The fact that the @Chargers just ripped off the Dodgers colors and logo and added a bolt is hilarious. Like really?… https://t.co/Wi9ChqJrwD

People pointed out it basically looks exactly like the logo of the LA Dodgers.

Dodgers: " hey if you are gonna use my logo change it up a bit so teacher doesn't recognize it " Chargers "no prob…
Benson @blukose15

Dodgers: " hey if you are gonna use my logo change it up a bit so teacher doesn't recognize it " Chargers "no prob… https://t.co/JHEoKBCSEe

"They literally took the Dodgers logo, italicized it and added a bolt...you guys messed up," one person wrote.

they literally took the dodgers logo, italicized it and added a bolt...you guys messed up @Chargers
Alex Greene @alg5570

they literally took the dodgers logo, italicized it and added a bolt...you guys messed up @Chargers

Some wondered how the new logo came to be.

Family tree
Jay Busbee @jaybusbee

Family tree

Makes sense.

The @Dodgers &amp; @TBLightning had a child, the @Chargers.
Matt H @LSThrasher04

The @Dodgers &amp; @TBLightning had a child, the @Chargers.

Others wondered how they designed it.

The @Chargers are so bad at everything. That logo is horrendous. Did an intern design that on MS Paint? Go F yourselves.
Ian Holmes @iholmes_8

The @Chargers are so bad at everything. That logo is horrendous. Did an intern design that on MS Paint? Go F yourselves.

"Honestly the Chargers logo looks like shit you draw on Snapchat," said one person.

Honestly the Chargers logo looks like shit you draw on snapchat
Benny Munoz @bennymunoz77

Honestly the Chargers logo looks like shit you draw on snapchat

"Whoever duped the Chargers out of prob tens of thousands of dollars to hop on MS Paint for that logo is an all time finesser," said another.

whoever duped the Chargers out of prob tens of thousands of dollars to hop on MS Paint for that logo is an all time finesser
Aaron Randle @aaronronel

whoever duped the Chargers out of prob tens of thousands of dollars to hop on MS Paint for that logo is an all time finesser

The trolls came out in full force.

@Chargers New Chargers logo
Four Rings NE @FourRingsNE

@Chargers New Chargers logo

Yikes.

#Chargers release rejected logo concepts #rejectedchargerslogo
Khaled Abdallah @khaled74

#Chargers release rejected logo concepts #rejectedchargerslogo

Oh noooo.

#BREAKING @Chargers intro new logo! #chargers #LosAngelesChargers #lachargers #spanos #ByeFelisha #chargersnation…
((( J dot M dot ))) @DustyVinyl_FA

#BREAKING @Chargers intro new logo! #chargers #LosAngelesChargers #lachargers #spanos #ByeFelisha #chargersnation… https://t.co/Iv3FNGqVRV

Gahh.

Man, this new Los Angeles #Chargers logo is weird.
Riley Breckenridge @rileybreck

Man, this new Los Angeles #Chargers logo is weird.

Basically...this.

The new Los Angeles Chargers logo 🔥⚡️
NFL Retweet @NFLRT

The new Los Angeles Chargers logo 🔥⚡️

