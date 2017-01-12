People Are Trolling The New Logo For The Chargers
"They literally took the Dodgers logo, italicized it and added a bolt..."
On Thursday, San Diego Chargers owner Dean Spanos announced his team will move to LA in 2017.
The team also unveiled its ~new~ logo. However, the Chargers immediately got trolled online because... well look at it.
People pointed out it basically looks exactly like the logo of the LA Dodgers.
"They literally took the Dodgers logo, italicized it and added a bolt...you guys messed up," one person wrote.
ADVERTISEMENT
Some wondered how the new logo came to be.
Makes sense.
Others wondered how they designed it.
"Honestly the Chargers logo looks like shit you draw on Snapchat," said one person.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Whoever duped the Chargers out of prob tens of thousands of dollars to hop on MS Paint for that logo is an all time finesser," said another.
The trolls came out in full force.
Yikes.
Oh noooo.
Gahh.
Basically...this.
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.