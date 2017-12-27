Fans Are Tweeting Beautiful Tributes To Carrie Fisher On The Anniversary Of Her Death
#CarrieOnForever
One year ago today, iconic actor Carrie Fisher died. Her friend and Star Wars costar, Mark Hamill, took to Twitter to mark her passing. He shared photos of them together with the hashtag #CarrieOnForever.
Pretty soon, fans began sharing their own memories of Fisher using the hashtag. It spread like wildfire.
People shared some of their favorite photos and GIFs.
As well as some beautiful fan art.
Many shared inspirational quotes from Fisher.
From the funny...
...to the poignant.
Of course, they gave her love for her brilliant tweets.
And some shared more personal tributes.
Fans also shared how Fisher had inspired them, such as by being a symbol at the Women's March.
Women scientists say they were inspired to be badasses by watching Fisher dominate in Star Wars.
Other women said they learned from Fisher to be assertive...
And to be brave when struggling with mental health.
The hashtag trended all day, and many fans appreciated the reminder to remember Fisher and honor her.
#CarrieOnForever.
