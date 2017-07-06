BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Mad At Khloé Kardashian For Her Tweets During Rob's Blac Chyna Meltdown

news / viral

People Are Mad At Khloé Kardashian For Her Tweets During Rob's Blac Chyna Meltdown

"Ice Cream!"

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 6, 2017, at 1:10 p.m. ET

In case you weren't on the internet on Wednesday, Rob Kardashian had a total meltdown online after accusing the mother of his child, Blac Chyna, of cheating on him.

In a series of Instagram posts, Kardashian claimed Chyna cheated on him with many different men and complained he had spent over $1 million on her.Many of the photos he posted were graphic in nature, and featured nude images of the mother of his daughter, Dream.He was suspended from Instagram for the posts, and one expert told BuzzFeed News he could have violated California&#x27;s revenge porn law.In a now-deleted Snapchat post, Chyna accused Kardashian of hurting her.&quot;Rob u did all this but u beat me up and try act it never happen!!!!!&quot; she wrote. &quot;U put hand on me I swear on god!!!! On my kids but I’m supposed to be quiet because you’re a Kardashian.&quot;
Greg Doherty / Getty Images

In a series of Instagram posts, Kardashian claimed Chyna cheated on him with many different men and complained he had spent over $1 million on her.

Many of the photos he posted were graphic in nature, and featured nude images of the mother of his daughter, Dream.

He was suspended from Instagram for the posts, and one expert told BuzzFeed News he could have violated California's revenge porn law.

In a now-deleted Snapchat post, Chyna accused Kardashian of hurting her.

"Rob u did all this but u beat me up and try act it never happen!!!!!" she wrote. "U put hand on me I swear on god!!!! On my kids but I’m supposed to be quiet because you’re a Kardashian."

In the middle of all of this, Kardashian's older sister Khloé decided to tweet this picture to her followers:

Ice Cream🍦Please!!!
Khloé @khloekardashian

Ice Cream🍦Please!!!

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Ice Cream. Please!!!" she wrote.

People were...confused at the timing of her message.

@khloekardashian ROB IS GOING AWF ON INSTAGRAM WE DONT CARE DELETE THIS
KATIE GOT MIMOSAZ ✨ @KateMimosa

@khloekardashian ROB IS GOING AWF ON INSTAGRAM WE DONT CARE DELETE THIS

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many had one plea for her: Check on your brother.

Girl if you don't go check on yo brother https://t.co/mW65Lx0N0H
Maya Angelique @MayaAMonroe

Girl if you don't go check on yo brother https://t.co/mW65Lx0N0H

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

What are you doing, Khloé?

@khloekardashian COME COLLECT YOUR BROTHER KHLOE! HE SPAZZING AND YOU EATING ICE CREAM??
young &amp; menace♒️💜☔️ @Lekabell

@khloekardashian COME COLLECT YOUR BROTHER KHLOE! HE SPAZZING AND YOU EATING ICE CREAM??

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Get your damn brother."

lmfao girl get TF up off here and get your damn brother! RT @khloekardashian: Ice Cream🍦Please!!!
K a r i o. @itsKARY_

lmfao girl get TF up off here and get your damn brother! RT @khloekardashian: Ice Cream🍦Please!!!

Reply Retweet Favorite

I mean, doesn't he probably need help?

smh go help ya brother https://t.co/33u2Jx8Gx9
all hail taron @Taron

smh go help ya brother https://t.co/33u2Jx8Gx9

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Call your brother, please."

Call your brother please https://t.co/rhEPak9KT9
Mr. Wesley @NoBeeetch

Call your brother please https://t.co/rhEPak9KT9

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Now is not the time for ice cream.

@khloekardashian Yo brother got robbed $100,000, had a baby out of spite, and Chyna made a whole joke out of your f… https://t.co/ZUogfut6IU
El Chicoooo✌️ @Slutvester

@khloekardashian Yo brother got robbed $100,000, had a baby out of spite, and Chyna made a whole joke out of your f… https://t.co/ZUogfut6IU

Reply Retweet Favorite

Of course, this classic Kardashian moment came to mind.

@khloekardashian to Khloé about Rob
victoria @toridaquano

@khloekardashian to Khloé about Rob

Reply Retweet Favorite

And one woman had a very specific criticism.

@khloekardashian @KyleEdwards That's a popsicle not icecream
Alyssa Linderman @bst_13

@khloekardashian @KyleEdwards That's a popsicle not icecream

Reply Retweet Favorite

None of the comments seemed to bother Khloé, though. On Thursday, she followed her post up with a fried chicken recipe. "Happy #NationalFriedChickenDay!!!"

Happy #NationalFriedChickenDay!!! https://t.co/uVwWyYkPJS
Khloé @khloekardashian

Happy #NationalFriedChickenDay!!! https://t.co/uVwWyYkPJS

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT