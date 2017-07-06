People Are Mad At Khloé Kardashian For Her Tweets During Rob's Blac Chyna Meltdown

Greg Doherty / Getty Images

In a series of Instagram posts, Kardashian claimed Chyna cheated on him with many different men and complained he had spent over $1 million on her.

Many of the photos he posted were graphic in nature, and featured nude images of the mother of his daughter, Dream.

He was suspended from Instagram for the posts, and one expert told BuzzFeed News he could have violated California's revenge porn law.

In a now-deleted Snapchat post, Chyna accused Kardashian of hurting her.

"Rob u did all this but u beat me up and try act it never happen!!!!!" she wrote. "U put hand on me I swear on god!!!! On my kids but I’m supposed to be quiet because you’re a Kardashian."