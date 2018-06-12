BuzzFeed News

Christy Carlson Romano Was Shook By A Newspaper Using "Kim Possible" To Describe The Trump–Kim Summit

"Just your basic average girl and I'm here to save the — whhhhhhhat?!"

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on June 12, 2018, at 5:51 p.m. ET

ICYMI, President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in a historic summit in Singapore on Tuesday.

Anthony Wallace / AFP / Getty Images

The New York Post, in one of its editions, decided to mark the occasion with a Disney Channel–themed pun. The headline was, "Kim Possible: Trump and Un's historic handshake."

Some people really enjoyed it.

Best newspaper headline I’ve seen this week is “Kim Possible?” #NorthKoreaSummit
verylikeawhale @andrewdjang

Best newspaper headline I’ve seen this week is “Kim Possible?” #NorthKoreaSummit

But some people, like the star of Kim Possible, Christy Carlson Romano, were totally shook by the comparison.

Just your basic average girl and I'm here to save the -- whhhhhhhat?!
ChristyCarlsonRomano @ChristyRomano

Just your basic average girl and I'm here to save the -- whhhhhhhat?!

"Just your basic average girl and I'm here to save the — whhhhhhhat?!" she wrote.

Some fans were angry.

@ChristyRomano @Rschooley They ruined Kim Possible how dare they! 💔Nobody ruins my childhood.
Claudia Torres 🌹Infinity War $2 billion B.O @Claudia16947306

@ChristyRomano @Rschooley They ruined Kim Possible how dare they! 💔Nobody ruins my childhood.

NOPE.

Kim Possible does not approve this headline #KimPossible #KimNotPossible https://t.co/Xwh9ZprLmZ
Araceli @tia323araceli

Kim Possible does not approve this headline #KimPossible #KimNotPossible https://t.co/Xwh9ZprLmZ

But I mean, maybe she could get the job done?

@ChristyRomano Dear god can even KP sort that one out??
Cormac Neville @Cormac_Neville

@ChristyRomano Dear god can even KP sort that one out??

This is our world — enjoy.

@ChristyRomano #KimPossible, we all knew Kim would bring world peace
KillerBebe @KillerBebe

@ChristyRomano #KimPossible, we all knew Kim would bring world peace

