Christy Carlson Romano Was Shook By A Newspaper Using "Kim Possible" To Describe The Trump–Kim Summit
"Just your basic average girl and I'm here to save the — whhhhhhhat?!"
ICYMI, President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in a historic summit in Singapore on Tuesday.
The New York Post, in one of its editions, decided to mark the occasion with a Disney Channel–themed pun. The headline was, "Kim Possible: Trump and Un's historic handshake."
Some people really enjoyed it.
But some people, like the star of Kim Possible, Christy Carlson Romano, were totally shook by the comparison.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Just your basic average girl and I'm here to save the — whhhhhhhat?!" she wrote.
Some fans were angry.
NOPE.
But I mean, maybe she could get the job done?
This is our world — enjoy.
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.