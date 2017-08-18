Here's All The Jokes You Need About Steve Bannon Leaving The White House
"Bannon has alt-left the White House."
Steve Bannon, President Trump's chief strategist, is officially out of a job, the White House confirmed on Friday.
People on Twitter soon began to troll Bannon without mercy.
A lot of people were super excited Bannon was gone.
There was tons of rejoicing.
ADVERTISEMENT
Mood:
A lot of other clever cats made some ~fun puns~.
Good one!
Tehehe.
ADVERTISEMENT
Still, others latched on to Trump's comments this week defending Confederate statues, and they all had the same joke.
This "statue" is gone, too. Sad!
Ice cold.
Media types all made the same joke as well.
ADVERTISEMENT
Everyone is doing it these days.
Others imagined what was really going on in the White House.
Or Trump's real motives.
Oh my.
ADVERTISEMENT
And of course, people made Apprentice jokes.
Or maybe it's not a joke?
Who is even left at the White House anymore?
Regardless, we will miss you, Steve.
ADVERTISEMENT
And everything that could have been.
Another one bites the dust!
Steve Bannon Is Out At The White House
buzzfeed.com
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.