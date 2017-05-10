BuzzFeed News

Chris Pratt Had The Most Amazing Response To Trump Firing The FBI Director

You son of a bitch.

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on May 10, 2017, at 12:57 p.m. ET

If you haven't been paying attention, President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired FBI Director James Comey.

Trump cited Comey&#x27;s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation as a reason for the firing. However, critics say they are concerned about the timing of the termination because Comey was investigating alleged ties between the president&#x27;s campaign and Russia.
As Political Twitter blew up with hot takes over the news, Meme Twitter soon began to imagine who could take over for Comey as head of the FBI. Many people arrived on one, totally obvious conclusion.

BREAKING: Burt Macklin expected to be named new director of the FBI. #TrumpRussia
BREAKING: Burt Macklin expected to be named new director of the FBI. #TrumpRussia

They said it should be Burt Macklin, the FBI agent alter ego of Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt) on Parks and Recreation.

Maybe America is really ready for the hero we deserve to lead the FBI. Burt Macklin. .@prattprattpratt
Maybe America is really ready for the hero we deserve to lead the FBI. Burt Macklin. .@prattprattpratt

The choice is obvious, really.

Our new FBI Director #BurtMacklin
Our new FBI Director #BurtMacklin

Cast your ballots, Americans.

My nomination for next F.B.I. director 👍👍👍 #BurtMacklin #therightchoice @prattprattpratt
My nomination for next F.B.I. director 👍👍👍 #BurtMacklin #therightchoice @prattprattpratt

"The only man qualified to be the #FBIDirector."

The only man qualified to be the #FBIDirector. #BurtMacklin
The only man qualified to be the #FBIDirector. #BurtMacklin

"America needs a hero...and his name is FBI Agent Burt Macklin."

America needs a hero...and his name is FBI Agent Burt Macklin #Trump #Comey @prattprattpratt
America needs a hero...and his name is FBI Agent Burt Macklin #Trump #Comey @prattprattpratt

Well DON'T WORRY, America, Pratt aka Burt Macklin is ready to answer the call. "Just lemme know," he tweeted.

Just lemme know
Just lemme know

People are begging him to step in and be the hero America needs.

@prattprattpratt Fix it, Macklin. Fix it all @FBI
@prattprattpratt Fix it, Macklin. Fix it all @FBI

Burt, you are more needed than ever.

@prattprattpratt This has never been more true
@prattprattpratt This has never been more true

Come back!

@prattprattpratt When america needed him the most. He vanished
@prattprattpratt When america needed him the most. He vanished

America, you know what to do.

@prattprattpratt
@prattprattpratt

