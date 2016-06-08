Bristol Palin Has Married Her Baby Daddy After Fighting Him For Custody All's well that ends well? Twitter

Bristol Palin has married her baby daddy, Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer, just a few months after admitting he was the father of her infant daughter. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @dakotameyer0317

Palin, the oldest daughter of former Alaska governor and Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin, tied the knot with Meyer after a rollercoaster, off-and-on courtship, a spokesman for Palin told BuzzFeed News. Laura Segall / Getty Images

The spokesman had no further comment. The couple, who is reportedly on their honeymoon, told Entertainment Tonight that "hard work and God's grace are the foundation of our new life together." "Life is full of ups and downs but in the end, you'll end up where you're supposed to be," they said in a joint statement. "We are so happy to share with loved ones the wonderful news that we got married!"

The newlyweds' saga began in March 2015, when they announced they were engaged. But just a week before the wedding, Sarah Palin announced on Facebook the wedding had been called off. View this post on Facebook Facebook: sarahpalin

At the time, there were reports that Meyer was actually still married to his first wife. Bristol Palin said in a statement that the "false stories and dramatically written headlines" were untrue.

Then in June, Palin announced she was pregnant. She didn't disclose who the baby's father was, but called the pregnancy a huge "disappointment" and later, a "mistake." View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

She clarified in a later blog post that she had planned the pregnancy. She said she "got ahead of herself" in having a bigger family, presumably referring to her break-up with Meyer. "I do not regret this baby," she said. "This baby is not a disappointment, and I cannot wait to be a mom times two." Palin had her first child, Tripp, with ex Levi Johnston when she was 18, and has since become an abstinence advocate.

Entertainment Tonight reported. Palin gave birth to daughter Sailor Grace in December, but never acknowledged Meyer was the father. Finally, Meyer went to court to prove he was Sailor's father and filed for joint custody of the baby,reported. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

At the time, Sarah Palin slammed Meyer as a deadbeat dad, saying he "wanted nothing to do with either Bristol's pregnancy or the baby." "Paramount to the entire Palin family is the health and welfare of Sailor Grace," she told Entertainment Tonight.

In March, Meyer was granted joint legal and physical custody of Sailor. Since then, the couple has hinted that they may be reconciling. Last week, Palin posted a photo calling Meyer her "baby daddy BFF." View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bsmp2

She has also shared photos of the couple "#coparenting." View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bsmp2

On Tuesday, Meyer seemed to hint at the fact the couple had gotten married, by sharing a photo where Palin is wearing a diamond ring. View this post on Facebook Instagram: @dakotameyer0317

"On one hand, we know that everything happens for a reason, and there are no mistakes or coincidences," he wrote on the photo. "On the other hand, we learn that we can never give up, knowing that with the right tools and energy, we can reverse any decree or karma. So, which is it? Let the Light decide, or never give up? The answer is: both."