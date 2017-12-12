This Girl Used Tinder In A Very Practical Way And People Are Impressed

Her account, she said, had some jokes on it and she would use it to talk to people and see whom she matched with for fun.

But she never really tried that hard to find a date.

"I feel like people just make a Tinder just for an ego boost," she said.

About five or six months ago, Aline got into a relationship and deleted her Tinder. However, she missed having something to mess around on when she was bored.

"[I thought] — how can I go on Tinder and not cheat on my boyfriend?" she said.