This Bride's Friends Threw Her An Amazingly Quirky "Office" Themed Shower And It Was On Point

Kayleigh Brown and Ian Carpenter are a couple from Coral Springs, Florida, who are getting married this June. Brown told BuzzFeed News she is a huge fan of Harry Potter, Star Wars, and The Office, which she called her "absolute favorite show."

In fact, she has a beet tattoo dedicated to the show, which was done by her bridesmaid. So, for their wedding, the couple knew they wanted to include "subtle aspects" of their favorite pop culture in their big day.

"For example, my signature drink is called 'That's What She Said,' our wedding website is ThreatLevelWedding.com, and our hashtag is #threatlevelwedding," she said. "I'm DIYing 90% of my wedding."



When Brown's bridesmaids began planning her shower, they decided to make it an Office theme. Brown's girls, who she called super crafty, and her mother worked together to make it perfect.

"My mom helped to bring in that 'bridal shower feel,' so it felt like a super classy but really fun themed party," she said. "They all worked so unbelievably hard on this shower and I cant express my level of appreciation and love for my friends."



She added: "I've never been the type to follow the 'typical path,' so a standard bridal shower was never even a thought."

The level of at the shower detail was pretty incredible, from Brown being gifted a "World's Best Bride" mug...