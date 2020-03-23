The Best Quarantine Content Is This Guy Trying To Make His Husband's Starbucks Drink At Home Every Day

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

Celebs are doing a LOT on Instagram right now, but my favorite content is watching celebrity stylist Brad Goreski attempt to replicate his husband’s, TV writer Gary Janetti's, very specific Starbucks drink at home during quarantine.



Like many people (*cough* my husband *cough*), Gary has a VERY SPECIFIC Starbucks order that he NEEDS to have every day. In fact, Brad has shared Gary's Starbucks order on his Instagram to his followers before calling it The Gary, and fans have ordered it (it even went kind of viral!).

The drink is a Grande Iced Caffè Mocha, no whip, almond milk, with only two pumps of mocha. Being the nice guy that he is, Brad decided to attempt to make Gary his usual at home while quarantined.

He filmed the first attempt and put it on his IGTV, writing: "Bradbucks is now open for business." That first attempt went...OK?