Fans Of "Stranger Things" Are Loving What A Starbucks Barista Wrote On The Actress Who Plays Barb's Cup
She really did, though.
Shannon Purser is an actor best known, of course, for playing Barb on Stranger Things.
And since her character is so popular, Purser gets a lot of love from fans of the show, even though she wasn't even on this past season. Sometimes, she shares the love on her social media, like this post of a crochet Barb from a fan (seriously, how cute is that).
On Wednesday, Purser shared another note from a fan that came on an unexpected place: her Starbucks cup. Instead of writing her name, the barista (and apparently a fan of the show) wrote, "Barb deserved better."
Not surprisingly, fans LOVED it.
ADVERTISEMENT
When even Starbucks agrees, you know you're right.
Barb was the GOAT.
Although, some people were just impressed that the Starbucks barista spelled the whole sentence right.
Some fans were hoping to get justice for another character, as well.
ADVERTISEMENT
Starbucks even chimed in with an adorable pun.
A spokesperson for Starbucks told BuzzFeed News that "Starbucks always tries to pick up folks who are feeling upside down — and Barb needed this more than anyone."
Props to you, barista!
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.